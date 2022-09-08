British popstar Mimi Webb cuts a casual figure as she touches down in Sydney
British pop star Mimi Webb looks casual as she lands in Sydney for her Australian tour
She is the British singer who rose to fame when her debut single Before I Go went viral on TikTok in 2020.
And on Wednesday, Mimi Webb landed in Sydney ahead of her anticipated Australian tour.
The 22-year-old hitmaker signed autographs and posed for selfies with fans before heading to her waiting rental car.
The British singer opted for comfort in a black Puma zip-up jacket that she paired with a pair of gray tracksuits.
She paired her look with a black designer bag she wore over her shoulder and a black trucker cap.
Mimi completed her look with a pair of $360 Burberry vintage slippers.
Speaking to the Daily Mail last month, Mimi revealed that visiting Australia has always been on her bucket list.
“Going to Australia has always been a dream of mine and I never thought I could travel this far with my music,” she said.
‘I am very excited to try the fish and chips. I think it will be a fun adventure for us.’
“Australian fans have been so supportive of my music thus far and I can’t wait to meet them.
“I’ve always wanted to visit the country and now I have the chance to meet all my incredible fans.”
Her Australian tour kicks off on September 9 in Sydney, before playing in Brisbane on September 10 and Melbourne on September 11.
She then goes on tour to Auckland with a show on September 13.
