British popstar Mimi Webb cuts a casual figure as she touches down in Sydney

She is the British singer who rose to fame when her debut single Before I Go went viral on TikTok in 2020.

And on Wednesday, Mimi Webb landed in Sydney ahead of her anticipated Australian tour.

The 22-year-old hitmaker signed autographs and posed for selfies with fans before heading to her waiting rental car.

The British singer opted for comfort in a black Puma zip-up jacket that she paired with a pair of gray tracksuits.

She paired her look with a black designer bag she wore over her shoulder and a black trucker cap.

Mimi completed her look with a pair of $360 Burberry vintage slippers.

Speaking to the Daily Mail last month, Mimi revealed that visiting Australia has always been on her bucket list.

“Going to Australia has always been a dream of mine and I never thought I could travel this far with my music,” she said.

‘I am very excited to try the fish and chips. I think it will be a fun adventure for us.’

“Australian fans have been so supportive of my music thus far and I can’t wait to meet them.

“I’ve always wanted to visit the country and now I have the chance to meet all my incredible fans.”

Her Australian tour kicks off on September 9 in Sydney, before playing in Brisbane on September 10 and Melbourne on September 11.

She then goes on tour to Auckland with a show on September 13.