British Podcast Awards 2022: Lauren Mahon pays tribute to co-host Dame Deborah James after death

Entertainment
BEST RADIOPODCAST

GOLD: Our Journey – Miranda Rae for Sound Women South West

SILVER: A Wish For Afghanistan – BBC Long Form Audio

BRONZE: The Great Post Office Trial – Whistledown Productions for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds

BEST SEX & RELATIONSHIPS PODCAST

GOLD: Assume Nothing: Rape Trial – BBC Northern Ireland

SILVER: One Gay and One Non-Gay – James Barr, Dan Hudson & Talia Kraines

BRONZE: The Divorce Social with Samantha Baines – Samantha Baines

SMARTEST PODCAST

GOLD: Decode – Reduced Listening for Spotify

SILVER: Have you heard George’s podcast? – George the Poet for BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds

BRONZE: The Unfiltered History Tour – VICE World News

BEST SPORTS PODCAST

GOLD: The Fake Paralympians – BBC Long Form Audio for BBC World Service

SILVER: Football Ramble Presents – Stak

BRONZE: Fight of the Century: Ali v Frazier – TBI Media for BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds

BEST REAL CRIME PODCAST

GOLD: The Catch – Message Heard for Audible

SILVER: Wild Crimes for the Natural History Museum – Whistledown Productions for the Natural History Museum

BRONZE: The Northern Bank Job – BBC Northern Ireland for BBC Radio 4 & BBC Sounds

THE CLIMATE PRICE

GOLD: Get Birding – Peanut & Crumb

SILVER: The Long Time Academy – Scenery Studios, The Long Time Project and Headspace Studios

BRONZE: Chattin’ Shit to Save the Planet – Chattin’ Shit & Acast Creative for Virgin Media O2

BEST WELFARE PODCAST

GOLD: Effin’ Hormones – Helen, Emma, ​​Terri and Beena

SILVER: Manatomy – Danny Wallace, Phil Hilton & Joe Attewell

BRONZE: Released – Michael Coates, Des Fraser and Nathan Jones

BEST WELSH PODCAST

GOLD: Gwrachod Heddiw – Mari Elen Jones

SILVER: Siarad Secs – Astud Media for BBC Sounds

BRONZE: Cwîns efo Mari a Meilir – Mari Beard & Meilir Rhys Williams

BEST NETWORK OR PUBLISHER

GOLD: Mags Creative

SILVER: Staku

BRONZE: BBC Radio 5 Live

THE CREATIVITY AWARD

GOLD: Have you heard George’s podcast? – George the Poet for BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds

SILVER: Soundworlds – Patrick Eakin Young

BRONZE: Operation Ouch! The podcast of everything – Maverick Television & Listen

BEST SALES TEAM

GOLD: fresh air production

SILVER: Delicious

BRONZE: Message heard from sales team

BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

GOLD: Exactly with Florence Given

SILVER: National Anthems

BRONZE: Dear Bobby

BEST COMMERCIAL CAMPAIGN

GOLD: Money Talks – Klarna & Acast Creative

SILVER: Comfort Food with Grace Dent – Guardian News and Media)

BRONZE: Ed Sheeran’s Math Tour – Fun Kids

BBC SOUNDS RISING STAR

GOLD: Kirk Flash

SILVER: Meera Kumar

BRONZE: DJ Flight

THE SPOTLIGHT AWARD

GOLD: British scandal – Wondery

SILVER: Fairy Meadow – BBC Audio Bristol and BBC News for BBC Radio 4 Newscast – BBC News

BRONZE: Rose & Rosie: Parental Controls – BBC Studios for Spotify

THE BULLSEYE AWARD

GOLD: And Then Came Breast Cancer – 6Foot6 and Factory Originals Production for the Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity

SILVER: Getting Emotional – Bex Lindsay

BRONZE: History Storytime – Sophie, Ellie and their daddy

