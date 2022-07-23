British Podcast Awards 2022: Lauren Mahon pays tribute to co-host Dame Deborah James after death
BEST RADIOPODCAST
GOLD: Our Journey – Miranda Rae for Sound Women South West
SILVER: A Wish For Afghanistan – BBC Long Form Audio
BRONZE: The Great Post Office Trial – Whistledown Productions for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds
BEST SEX & RELATIONSHIPS PODCAST
GOLD: Assume Nothing: Rape Trial – BBC Northern Ireland
SILVER: One Gay and One Non-Gay – James Barr, Dan Hudson & Talia Kraines
BRONZE: The Divorce Social with Samantha Baines – Samantha Baines
SMARTEST PODCAST
GOLD: Decode – Reduced Listening for Spotify
SILVER: Have you heard George’s podcast? – George the Poet for BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds
BRONZE: The Unfiltered History Tour – VICE World News
BEST SPORTS PODCAST
GOLD: The Fake Paralympians – BBC Long Form Audio for BBC World Service
SILVER: Football Ramble Presents – Stak
BRONZE: Fight of the Century: Ali v Frazier – TBI Media for BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds
BEST REAL CRIME PODCAST
GOLD: The Catch – Message Heard for Audible
SILVER: Wild Crimes for the Natural History Museum – Whistledown Productions for the Natural History Museum
BRONZE: The Northern Bank Job – BBC Northern Ireland for BBC Radio 4 & BBC Sounds
THE CLIMATE PRICE
GOLD: Get Birding – Peanut & Crumb
SILVER: The Long Time Academy – Scenery Studios, The Long Time Project and Headspace Studios
BRONZE: Chattin’ Shit to Save the Planet – Chattin’ Shit & Acast Creative for Virgin Media O2
BEST WELFARE PODCAST
GOLD: Effin’ Hormones – Helen, Emma, Terri and Beena
SILVER: Manatomy – Danny Wallace, Phil Hilton & Joe Attewell
BRONZE: Released – Michael Coates, Des Fraser and Nathan Jones
BEST WELSH PODCAST
GOLD: Gwrachod Heddiw – Mari Elen Jones
SILVER: Siarad Secs – Astud Media for BBC Sounds
BRONZE: Cwîns efo Mari a Meilir – Mari Beard & Meilir Rhys Williams
BEST NETWORK OR PUBLISHER
GOLD: Mags Creative
SILVER: Staku
BRONZE: BBC Radio 5 Live
THE CREATIVITY AWARD
GOLD: Have you heard George’s podcast? – George the Poet for BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds
SILVER: Soundworlds – Patrick Eakin Young
BRONZE: Operation Ouch! The podcast of everything – Maverick Television & Listen
BEST SALES TEAM
GOLD: fresh air production
SILVER: Delicious
BRONZE: Message heard from sales team
BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN
GOLD: Exactly with Florence Given
SILVER: National Anthems
BRONZE: Dear Bobby
BEST COMMERCIAL CAMPAIGN
GOLD: Money Talks – Klarna & Acast Creative
SILVER: Comfort Food with Grace Dent – Guardian News and Media)
BRONZE: Ed Sheeran’s Math Tour – Fun Kids
BBC SOUNDS RISING STAR
GOLD: Kirk Flash
SILVER: Meera Kumar
BRONZE: DJ Flight
THE SPOTLIGHT AWARD
GOLD: British scandal – Wondery
SILVER: Fairy Meadow – BBC Audio Bristol and BBC News for BBC Radio 4 Newscast – BBC News
BRONZE: Rose & Rosie: Parental Controls – BBC Studios for Spotify
THE BULLSEYE AWARD
GOLD: And Then Came Breast Cancer – 6Foot6 and Factory Originals Production for the Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity
SILVER: Getting Emotional – Bex Lindsay
BRONZE: History Storytime – Sophie, Ellie and their daddy