British pensioner, 76, is paraded with a hood over his head

A British pensioner has been paraded with a hood over his head after he was reportedly caught with a £16,000 drug bust in Goa.

The 76-year-old, who was named by police as Stephen Slotwiner, was arrested at his rented home in the village of Arambol.

During the raid, police seized 512 grams of cannabis, 40 ecstasy tablets and 80 grams of MDMA and some LSD.

If convicted, Slotwiner faces up to six months in prison under India’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A photo shows him in a chair with a black hood over his head and two eye holes in it, while police officers surround him.

Officers raided his home after receiving a tip about drug possession.

The raid and seizure of drugs was confirmed by Police Inspector Dattaram Raut.

Those found in possession of amounts of drugs over a kilogram can face between 10 and 20 years in prison.

This latest police raid is one of a series of recent drug busts in the area, as the Prime Minister of Goa called for a crackdown on the trade.

Others caught with drugs include a tourist from Bengaluru and the owner of a local restaurant.

Police say a case has been registered against Slotwiner under the NDPS Act.