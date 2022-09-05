British pensioner, 70, ‘crushes a local man to death while reversing pick-up truck’ in Thailand

<!–

A British pensioner has been arrested after allegedly crashing his car and crushing a local man and injuring another in Thailand.

Stephen Peter Hobbs, 70, of Newport, reportedly parked his pickup in front of the beach before sunset when his car suddenly backed up in Rayong province on Aug. 4.

Witnesses claimed that the Briton had hit four motorcycles and crushed two men against a lamppost. One of the men Niran Pramuan, 53, died at the scene, while Chanasak, 32, survived serious injuries.

The men were taken to Rayong Hospital while the Briton was remanded in custody for questioning, with a police officer suggesting he may have been intoxicated.

Lieutenant Colonel Nattawat Ngobudda said: ‘Locals said Stephen is a regular drinker and is often found drunk in the area. They said the foreign man sometimes drives in the wrong lane.’

Police and rescue paramedics found an overturned car on the side of the road, while Mr Hobbs appeared weak in the driver’s seat.

The volunteer retrieved Mr. Hobbs from the wreckage and received first aid at the scene. Four rescuers got the old man out of the vehicle.

Officers also performed CPR on the injured, including Nirun, who was critical after the collision and did not survive. Another injured Chanasak was also in serious condition and was taken to Rayong hospital for treatment.

Video taken at the scene in the aftermath of the incident shows an elderly man being dragged from the window of an overturned vehicle.

A rescuer was also filmed performing CPR on a man with a neck brace, believed to be one of the two men hit by the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses told police that Mr Hobbs had parked his pickup truck in a beachfront parking lot before sunset.

However, the car suddenly reversed and struck the bystanders who happened to be behind the car against a pole. The car then drove on and collided with other vehicles in the parking lot.

Lieutenant Colonel Nattawat added: ‘Damages on site will be assessed. We will pursue Stephen after he recovers from the injuries that caused the crash.

“His blood alcohol level is being tested and we will also coordinate with the embassy to contact his relatives.”

Rayong Province is located in the east of the country, about 80 miles from the capital Bangkok, on the Gulf of Thailand, known for its national parks and beaches.