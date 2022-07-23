British passengers react with fury when captain flees his own plane

A pilot of a Spanish budget airline has been accused of first fleeing his own plane after it caught fire on the runway.

The captain, who was in charge of a Vueling flight from Barcelona, ​​sprang into action on Thursday before takeoff after an explosion.

But passengers on board said they were stunned to see him put all his energy into escaping the plane.

It caused total chaos on board as smoke quickly filled the cabin.

Andrew Benion, 50, who told on the flight to Birmingham: The sun: ‘It was completely shocking.

‘Almost everyone on the plane is British and everyone fastened their seatbelts.

“Suddenly there was a huge bang and a smell of burning smoke coming from the back of the plane.

“All the lights went out and the emergency lights came on – it was terrifying.

Andrew Benion, pictured, said it was shocking how the captain reacted after the fire

“The next thing the stewards start to collapse, they are running up and down the aisle — first, telling everyone to fasten their seat belts, then telling everyone to take off their seat belts.

“One ran into the cockpit to tell the captain. As soon as a flight attendant opened the front door, the captain immediately ran away. He was just gone. He was the first off the plane. He did a full Costa Concordia.’

Mr Benion, of Telford, Shropshire, had taken a £4,000 cruise in the Mediterranean before his 50th birthday with his wife Clare, 46.

They took BA-owned Vueling flight VY8754 back home via Birmingham after BA canceled their own jets.

Mr Benion added: ‘You’ve never seen anything like it. If we hadn’t all been so scared, it would have been a complete comedy.

“His door opened and then the side door opened and he banged — he was just gone.

“There was only one flight attendant left on the plane and you could see the fear on her face.

“She started yelling for everyone to get out. The Spanish person next to us translated and said ‘The plane is on fire’.

“We couldn’t believe the captain left us like this – he ran to safety and we were all sitting there like lemmings.

“They took us to a glass reception area and all the doors were locked – then we were surrounded by police.

“They left us there for an hour, took us to another plane and left us there for another 90 minutes while it was refueled.

“Another captain then appeared on the plane and apologized, but refused to go into detail.”