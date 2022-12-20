British ‘party startup’ once worth $800M that went bankrupt after brothers ran ‘company into ground’

Pollen was once worth $800 million, but workers say there was a party culture

The start-up company of two British brothers went bankrupt with $83 million in debt

According to one report, two tech entrepreneurs who once owned an $800 million “party startup” have wrecked their businesses while spending hundreds of thousands on drug-fuelled parties.

British brothers Callum Negus-Fancey, 32, and Liam, 29, founded event and ticket sales company Verve, later renamed Pollen, which sold packs of music festival tickets with stays at luxury resorts.

The festival tech startup filed for bankruptcy in August with debts of more than $83 million in unpaid bills, despite previously raising more than $200 million from venture capital firms.

Former employees told The initiate of the brothers extravagant mass parties with widespread use of ecstasy, acid, cocaine, ketamine and mushrooms.

British brothers Callum Negus-Fancey (pictured), 32, and Liam, 29, once owned an $800 million “party startup” but ran their business into the ground while spending hundreds of thousands on drug-driven parties, according to a report

The festival tech startup filed for bankruptcy in August with debts of more than $83 million in unpaid bills (Photo: Liam Negus-Fancey)

“It was harder not to find drugs than to find them,” a former associate of Pollen told Insider.

The brothers spent $500,000 in May 2019 on a five-day glamping festival featuring acrobatic dancers and contortionists — to celebrate $30 million in funding, according to Insider.

Executives at the company allegedly created a party culture, with staff drinking alcoholic beverages regularly throughout the workday.

“I just remember being in the office at 10 a.m. taking pictures, and it’s like a Tuesday,” a former employee told Insider.

MailOnline has asked for comment from Pollen. A company representative told Insider that only those of legal drinking age were served alcohol.

Jaden Smith performs at XS Nightclub as part of a three-day experience, ‘Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender’ by Pollen Presents

Former employees also alleged that staff members asked each other sexually explicit questions during company retreats, including questions such as, “Of the people in this room, who do you think is most likely to sleep with three other people in this room at some point in their careers?” ?’

The Insider reported that participation in the “games” was optional, but employees felt they had to participate.

Pollen would also hold “lock-in” parties where they would rent out karaoke bars and roller skating rinks.

On the surface, the “lock-ins” were team bonding experiences, but ex-employees said they were seen as an opportunity to be “completely obliterated.”

Ex-employees told The Insider that cocaine was handed out at after parties, but the company denied the allegation.

In April 2018, a former employee alleged that Liam ran his hand down her lower back and buttocks at a Las Vegas venue leased to celebrate the company’s $25 million acquisition of JusCollege, a company that sold travel packages to students.

A company representative told Insider that the claim was “not true at all.”

Earlier this year, Pollen’s parent company, Streetteam Software Limited, announced that the company was insolvent.