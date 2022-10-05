British paraglider, 62, killed after smashing into rocks following take off from 6,300ft mountain

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A British paraglider has been killed after smashing into rocks after taking off from a 6,300ft mountain in Turkey.

The Briton, 62, jumped from the Babadag paragliding center in Fethiye on the popular Aegean hotspot of the Turkish Riviera.

The tourist was on holiday from England when he decided to take a jump from Babadag, which means Father Mountain.

A British paraglider has been killed after crashing into rocks after taking off from a 6,300ft mountain in Turkey

The holidaymaker prepared the jump, but after take-off, he smashed into rocks shortly afterwards.

Witnesses immediately called the emergency services, and search and rescue was launched into the area.

He was carried away on a stretcher and taken in an ambulance to Fethiye State Hospital.

But despite their best efforts, he was unable to be revived.

Turkish authorities have launched an investigation into his death.

MailOnline has contacted the Foreign Office for a statement.

Babadag is considered one of the best paragliding locations in Europe due to its amazing views near the coast.