British Open champion Cam Smith tees it up in Boston to make his LIV Golf debut

Cam Smith started his LIV Golf career in style, finishing third at six-under on day one of LIV Golf Boston.

The Australian made his bow, teeing outside of Boston in his first tournament since his $100 million defection to the Saudi-backed series.

At the end of the first day, Smith was up two ways for third next to Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and shot a 64.

Matthew Wolff and Talor Gooch lead all newcomers with a score of seven under, 63.

Smith finished off his day with an incredible 45-foot putt, earning his second eagle of the round—at a par-five, no less.

The current No. 2 in the world broke a wedge with a stunning shot from behind a tree that somehow allowed him to save par at 16.

He received a loud ovation after his final shot at 18, which no doubt contradicts much of the public reaction since Smith left the PGA Tour.

The British Open champion is the hottest new recruit in Massachusetts this week, making his debut as Punch GC team captain at The International.

Smith was seen at the track in a luxury supercar, before taking to the track for the first round of the Boston Invitational.

He played alongside fellow countrymen Marc Leishman, Wade Ormsby and Matt Jones. Smith’s first tee shot of the tournament confirmed his suspension from the PGA Tour – and thus his ineligibility to play in the upcoming Presidents Cup.

The decision not to allow him to participate in the USA vs International tournament is something that annoyed Smith, but that didn’t come to the fore on Friday, as the Aussie smiled as he started the new tour.

LIV’s newest recruit Smith arrived at The International in Boston in his Lamborghini supercar

The Australian has signed $100 million to leave the PGA Tour and join the Saudi-backed series

Smith walks into the locker room before making his LIV Golf debut in Boston on Friday

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old Brisbane resident spoke of his disappointment at the lack of ranking points for LIV golfers.

“It’s a real shame we don’t get points in the world rankings here,” Smith said on Wednesday ahead of his LIV debut.

“It might be a little unfair to have 48 of the best guys in the world playing and not getting points in the world rankings.

“It’s still super competitive here. I just think it’s a bit unfair.’

While LIV Golf has lured players away from the PGA Tour with staggering sums of money, the financial windfall could come with a price tag for those who still want to compete in the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and British Open.

LIV Golf’s application to the Official World Golf Ranking board — which includes representatives from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, USGA, R&A, PGA of America and Augusta National — is currently under review.

Smith watches the tournament play alongside three fellow Australians

The 29-year-old won the British Open in St Andrews in July but has since left the PGA Tour

“I hope these points in the world rankings will resolve themselves before my exemption expires,” Smith said.

“For the fans of Major Championship golf, it might be a little unfair to them.

“I think majors is about having the best guys in the best field on the best golf courses. Hopefully we can arrange that.’

Smith, meanwhile, was also optimistic as he answered questions about his mega-money violations to the LIV Series, emphasizing that this is the future of the sport, before declaring that the PGA Tour should be “rioted.”

Smith – Punch GC team captain – signs autographs to be distributed to fans before his round

Greg Norman has become a destabilizing force for traditional golf as CEO of LIV Golf

The number 2 in the world said, ‘This is a new kind of chapter in my life. I think this is the future of golf. I like how it is here.

‘I think so [the sport] must change, especially as our golf fans get younger. I think we need to do something to make it exciting for them… it’s been the same for a long, long time and it needs to be fueled up a bit.”

Despite fierce criticism from fans, the Aussie admits getting paid $100 million was “a factor” in the business decision he made to switch — but not the only reason.

Friday Smith started well in Boston, as he wanted to make his mark in his new environment.