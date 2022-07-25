British Open champ Cam Smith’s bogan palace party is still going after he won the Claret Jug

What happens when you get three Australian professional golfers together in the same room as the most highly regarded sport in the game? You’re going to have a party, that’s what matters.

Drinks are still flowing well at the Aussie Cameron Smith’s Jacksonville home after his breakout golf win at the British Open earlier this month – and the Claret Jug award he took home is central to the celebrations.

Fellow Aussie pro golfer James Nitties has shared images from the party, including Aussie pro golfer Aron Price puffing at the Claret Jug while a shirtless Smith prepares cocktails in the background.

Smith famously said he wanted to test how many beers the famed trophy holds after his win over St Andrews before later confirming it fits two.

Australian golfer Cameron Smith celebrates his #TheOpen win in true #Queenslander style, the boy from Brisbane was seen drinking a well-deserved beer from the Claret Jug, one of the sport’s top prizes. Smith is now the king of the golf world after winning the 150th British Open. #9News pic.twitter.com/dhnxFe4Bmm — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) July 18, 2022

He was also filmed to test that theory by chugging a Claret Jug load of beer in the locker rooms after his sensational performance on the back nine landed him the win.

While most fans picked up on the victory video and declared Smith an Aussie champion, there were purists who weren’t happy with the Claret Jug’s handling.

However, they can relax as it is not the ‘real’ Claret Jug that these golfers use as a glorified beer pitcher.

Winners of The Open will receive a full-size replica while the original Claret Jug will remain safe and beer-free in the clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Club of St Andrews.

Fans were also quick to draw parallels between Price’s impressive skolling prowess and an iconic golf image dating back to 2008.

On that occasion, Price took the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship victory after two tiebreak holes against American JJ Killeen, who led most of the tournament.

The prize for the win was another unique trophy, a miniature wine barrel with tap.

After taking the win, Price hoisted the barrel in the air and pretended to drink from the tap, an enduring image that remains popular to this day.