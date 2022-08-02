WhatsNew2Day
British Olympic medallist faces anxious wait after javelin posted to Tori Peeters goes astray

British Olympic medalist Goldie Sayers waits anxiously after the javelin posted to New Zealander Tori Peeters goes astray for Sunday’s event at the Commonwealth Games

  • Peeters started using the spear with which Sayers set a national record
  • The javelin was placed at Peeter’s training base in Cardiff last Wednesday
  • However, it went to the wrong depot and Parcel Force is investigating

A delivery service could find itself in a prickly situation after British Olympic medalist Goldie Sayers’ javelin was misdirected in the post.

The retired Team GB athlete tried to send the javelin she used to break the national record to a New Zealander she coaches, Tori Peeters, who will compete in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

Despite being placed at Peeter’s training base in Cardiff via Parcel Force last Wednesday, the javelin has gone to the wrong depot and the clock is ticking.

British Olympic medalist Goldie Sayers (above) guides New Zealander Tori Peeters

Sayers, who won bronze in Beijing in 2008, told Sportsmail: “It has a lot of sentimental value and I gave it to her as a gift.

“She could do without it, but I hope they get it to her in time on Sunday.”

Parcel Force has said they will investigate.

Peeters would use the same spear with which Sayers set a national record on Sunday

