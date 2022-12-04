Sunday, December 4, 2022
British Olympic cyclist arrested on suspicion of rape and indecent assault

A British Olympic cyclist has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault

By Robert Dineen for The Mail On Sunday

published: 22:49, Dec 3, 2022 | Updated: 00:44, Dec 4, 2022

A British Olympic cyclist has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

After his retirement from cycling, the ex-rider has held a prominent position in professional cycling. He has worked with some of the biggest names in Britain’s most successful Olympic sport.

The Mail on Sunday is aware of the suspect’s identity but is unable to disclose it for legal reasons. Police said the man had been released on bail while inquiries into the allegations were ongoing.

British cycling has enjoyed a golden era since the advent of National Lottery funding in the late 1990s dramatically increased the sport’s resources.

Riders like Victoria Pendleton and Laura Kenny have won multiple Olympic gold medals in the track over the past two decades.

Team Ineos, formerly known as Team Sky, has matched that success on the road under the leadership of Sir Dave Brailsford, winning seven Tours de France.

However, the governing body British Cycling is coming from a turbulent period. CEO Brian Facer resigned in October, three weeks after a new partnership with Shell UK was criticized by environmental groups.

The governing body lost its title sponsor HSBC when the bank pulled the plug on the deal in December 2021, four years ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, the organization had to admit that it was a mistake to recommend people not to cycle during the Queen’s funeral.

A spokesman for British Cycling said: ‘Any abuse has no place in the sport. We urge anyone with concerns about non-recent or current abuse to report it directly to the British Cycling protection team by emailing compliance@britishcycling.org.uk, or via the free and independent helpline of the NSPCC by calling 0800 614 458

