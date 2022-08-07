‘British-obsessed’ Aussie woman points out the VERY bizarre items she found while shopping overseas

A ‘British-obsessed’ Australian woman visited an English supermarket for the first time and pointed out some of the very unique differences in the way the two nations shop.

22-year-old comedian Georgia Jean McCudden flew to Bath, the largest city in the county of Somerset, England, with her boyfriend Sam in tow to enjoy a relaxing European summer.

While visiting the city, Georgia stopped by a local Waitrose and Marks and Spencer to get a taste of how the British buy their groceries – and splurged on some surprises along the way in a recent TikTok video.

‘I’m Australian and have never been to a UK supermarket before so these were my honest thoughts. So I started looking at the juice and I thought “what the hell is this Truman-s***?” She started, pointing out that the plastic juice containers in M&S were filled with paper.

They were mock-ups of what customers might buy if they visited the cafe in the middle of the store, but it confused Georgia nonetheless.

‘What I found in M&S was that 90 percent of the refrigerated portion was ready meals. The UK just understands that most families have both parents who earn the income,” she continued.

“Honestly, the quality and convenience is a 10/10.”

She did see a single piece of packaged cold toast in the freezer, though, and pointed out how wasteful that seemed, given how easy it is to use a toaster.

“I know mankind loves convenience, but why would you put a single piece of toast in the microwave after all?” She wondered.

Georgia wasn’t a fan of the many assorted “chocolate-orange” flavor combinations in the candy department either.

‘It’s like eating a cucumber and an ice cream. As if you could, but why would you want to?’ She said.

At Waitrose, Georgia noted that there were special personal scanning devices so you could checkout seamlessly as you shop through the store.

“Frankly genius, Australia is getting started,” she said.

‘Within Waitrose they had cooking classes, a cafe and you can also buy alcohol. Australians are like kids who don’t like their food being touched… like you have to go to three different places to do all that.”

Georgia and Sam ended up buying a packaged ravioli pasta for dinner before leaving the store.

Many of her followers pointed out how expensive Waitrose and M&S are compared to supermarkets Asda and Tesco.

‘When I first moved here, I thought it was so weird that you can get clothes, alcohol and food all in the same place,’ commented a fellow Australian follower.

‘I’m British myself and yet I don’t understand the orange and chocolate either,’ said another.

A third added: ‘No, but how great is M&S…if I could bring anything from the UK it would be Marquis’.