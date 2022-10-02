British No1 Cameron Norrie withdraws from Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

British number one Cameron Norrie has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid and is now isolating himself in South Korea.

The 27-year-old withdrew at the last minute from his Korea Open quarterfinal against American Jenson Brooksby on Friday.

The ATP said it was due to illness, while Norrie had previously complained that he was jet lagged.

Cameron Norrie has pulled out of the Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19

It means he will miss next week’s Japan Open, which will be a blow to his chances of securing a place at the season-closing ATP Finals in Turin next month.

“Unfortunately, I had a positive Covid test in Korea and was unable to participate in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I feel 100%,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I really hoped to go to Tokyo, but because of the quarantine period I can’t play there.”

Norrie posted on his Twitter account to confirm the news of his Covid result, revealing that despite testing positive, he has no symptoms and is feeling ‘100%’.

He continued: “I was really hoping to go to Tokyo, but because of the quarantine period I can’t play there. I’m looking forward to going back to Europe for indoors.”

Norrie’s chances of playing in the ATP Finals in Turin next month are now in jeopardy

Norrie had his most successful season to date, rising to number eight in the ATP world rankings and claiming over £1 million in prize money as he reached the Wimbledon semi-finals.

South Korea still has some of the world’s strictest Covid-19 rules, requiring fully vaccinated individuals to isolate for another 7 days after testing positive.