British mother reveals horror after finding a tradesman is letting a WOMAN into her home  

A British mother has shared her horror after discovering that a handyman working on her house has been inviting a woman over for hours while she is away at work – without her permission.

The anonymous woman gained weight Mums net to reveal how she watched a stranger come in and out of her home using her home’s security cameras, apparently hooking up with a worker working on her home.

Meanwhile, she revealed one Quick social media stalking proved she was not the man’s wife.

Commentators have slammed the ‘unprofessional’ behavior and suggested he is ‘having sex with his sidekick’.

The user added that she wanted answers and questioned whether she should confront the man, who had yet to complete the job she hired him to do, which includes electrical work.

‘How much work can he really do if his ‘mate’ is there for 4 hours,’ she wrote.

The full thread, shared on the AIBU (Am I Being Unreasonable) tag last week, read: ‘Currently I’ve got a handyman to do a job. They quoted me a daily rate of 8 days work (which I think will take less time than that but they are the expert…)

‘At least it’s not my AIBU. I was checking my security footage this week and noticed a woman showing up to my house when I was out and a handyman working alone in my house.

‘I can only see her walking past my front door to the back door, she knocks and then the feed ends.

‘She was seen leaving four hours later. Next day, same thing, except three hours.

“Currently, the craftsman comes here around 8.00 and have already stopped working at 3 p.m.

“So that’s seven hours of work, fair enough, but four (and three) of them is an unknown woman here.”

Meanwhile, she added: ‘It’s not his wife, I did some digging on social media and it’s not her.’

‘AIBU if I ask him about it next week? He still has four days left to finish the job next week and I don’t like having an unknown and uninvited person in my house when I’m not there.

‘Plus, how much work can he really do if his ‘mate’ is there for four hours?’

Users in the comments rushed to assure the mother that the worker’s behavior was ‘unprofessional’ and suggested he was using her house to have a sexual affair.

One poster asked if the woman could ‘come home when and if she comes again’, but the mother replied that it would be ‘impractical’

Another commenter wondered if the woman is a colleague, but the woman claimed that this is unlikely

One poster asked if the woman could ‘pop home when and if she comes back’, but the mother replied that it would be ‘impractical’.

“I work about 30 minutes away,” IvyPlant explained. “I could try, but that would mean working from home after, and he works on the electrical…”

Another commenter wondered if the woman is a co-worker, but IvyPlant claimed it was unlikely.

She added: ‘He wears a uniform, she doesn’t. He is a single man, working alone, and no subcontractors were mentioned.’

Digging deeper, several users hinted that the craftsman is having an extramarital affair.

“Maybe it’s his sidekick and he’s having sex with her while you’re out,” wrote one. ‘It happens.

‘A friend of mine met with a handyman that night when they went to the house he was working on as it was empty and he had a set of keys.’

The theory was supported when one user replied: ‘I think the same, they use your house for meeting/sex.’

Another simply added ‘100 per cent’.

The Mumsnet user also added that ‘ironically’ it appears the handyman knows about her surveillance because he installed her doorbell recordings months ago.

One user suggested planting ‘something in the bed’ or placing covers ‘a certain way’ so she would know if they have been moved.

“Unfortunately (or not) I doubt anything like that happens inside the house,” she replied.

‘He works on two buildings in the garden, so he has plenty of surface space to choose from, so to speak.

‘The only thing I can think of is to place the camera in my son’s room to point out the window facing the garden.

‘I’ll be able to see if they’re going into an outhouse, but not much else, and I wouldn’t want to film them having sex if that’s what they’re doing.

‘Um.’

Commenters urged the Mumsnet user to confront the handyman.

‘Why are you waiting until next week to confront him??,’ asked one.

‘I would message him now and ask why your security camera shows a woman arriving and staying for hours on both days he was supposed to be working!

‘Also, have you paid him anything yet? If not, tell him he won’t get a penny now and you’ll get another one in.

Another added: ‘You know this is completely unprofessional and unacceptable don’t you? I didn’t want him back in the house.’