British mother, 41, stabbed to death as she and her husband battled ‘teenage’ intruders

A British mother of two was stabbed to death as she and her husband tried to fight off two ‘teenage’ burglars who broke into their Australian home on Boxing Day.

Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Ipswich, died after she and her husband Lee, 32, were stabbed to death at their home in North Lakes, Queensland.

Police said a fight broke out on the front porch as the couple tried to stop the intruders, with Ms Lovell stabbed in the chest and her husband in the back.

Neighbors heard their daughters screaming, with one of them yelling “someone help my mother, help my mother.”

Two 17-year-old men have been charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and trespassing with intent to accompany.

Lovell, who moved to Australia with his wife 11 years ago, has now been released from hospital. He today paid him an emotional tribute.

“Emma was the glue in our family, she was funny, smart, very loving, she would do anything for anyone,” Lovell told Daily Mail Australia.

He died trying to protect me and our family. We are all devastated by what has happened. I miss her so much.’

The grieving husband explained that he and his wife were alerted to the presence of the two intruders through a home security app.

“We heard our two dogs barking, Emma checked our Swann security app and saw the front door was open,” he said.

“We both ran out our bedroom door, Emma after me, and saw two people in our house.

“I didn’t even know there was a problem until my daughter saw her mother was bleeding.”

How teen gangs have left Brisbane in the grip of fear Locals have raised concerns that Ms Lovell’s murder may be linked to youth gangs terrorizing Brisbane amid a spate of robberies across the city. While the tragedy shocked many residents, who described their street as “typically quiet”, one woman, Natalie, who lives nearby, said she had heard of several break-ins in the area when rival youth gangs, from opposite sides of Brisbane, they committed violent acts. crimes “There’s a gang from the Northside and Southside, they operate at both ends of the city,” Natalie said. ‘Where is Australia going? It is becoming like the United States,” she added. ‘Something has to change… people should feel safe at home.’ A photo shared by the Brisbane gang Brisbane’s Northside gang has made recurring headlines in recent years for their brazen antics, which included stealing luxury cars, violence and breaking into homes, and then bragging about their illicit profits online. The gang, which generally targets the elite northern suburbs of Ascot and Hamilton, has been active since 2013, with some of its youngest members as young as 12. Meanwhile, his competitors in the south have been involved in similar crimes, also boasting about their illicit lifestyle on social media. Photos posted online by both gangs show them posing in front of stolen vehicles, wads of cash lined up on the ground or, in one case, live-streaming a ride in a stolen car. In August, two rival gangs were linked to a series of shootings that raged on the South Side as tensions spilled onto the streets. Some of the incidents involved pistols, shotguns, and Molotov cocktails.

Christina Lofthouse, 41, who lives in Britain and was Mrs Lovell’s best friend for 33 years, today describes her as “the best friend a girl could have”.

She said: ‘She was the first person I messaged in the morning and the last person I spoke to at night.

“I am completely heartbroken that my best friend is gone and I can’t talk to her again, hug her again, laugh with her and cry with her.

‘Her poor daughters, husband, mother, brother and sister. As a family we are heartbroken to lose the best friend a girl could ever have. We had a friendship like no other.

Just hours before the incident, Mr. Lovell posted on Facebook to wish his family and friends a Merry Christmas, sharing a photo of the family together on the beach.

“So for the first time in 11 years we spent Christmas Day at the beach and even managed to cook some bacon and eggs!” Lovell wrote online.

“I hope you all have a great Christmas day with your loved ones and friends.”

Neighbor Julie Balhatchet told Daily Mail Australia that her daughters were on the second floor of their house when they saw the commotion going on across the road.

They quickly told their dad that he ran across the street to help.

“When my husband ran it was dark, he had no idea she was hurt,” said Ms Balhatchet.

‘She [Mrs Lovell] he was lying face down on the ground bleeding.

Balhatchet said that after the fight in the street, her daughters saw the two suspected criminals running out of the house.

As her husband and Mr. Lovell worked to save his wife, another neighbor led the two daughters away from the traumatic scene.

Ms Balhatchet was devastated to learn later that Ms Lovell had died in hospital.

“It’s so, so sad,” he said.

Those poor girls and their husband. He was very distressed.

Ms Balhatchet said the alleged random attack had shocked the normally quiet neighbourhood.

‘I’ve lived here 19 years and nothing like this has ever happened.’

‘You think, why them? It could have been any of us on the street.

Another woman who lives in a nearby suburb, Natalie, stopped by the house to drop off flowers after hearing about the tragedy on the news.

Heartbroken neighbors left tributes to their ‘beautiful friend’ outside North Lakes home

She told Daily Mail Australia that her friend, who lives in south Brisbane, experienced a break-in and managed to scare off the intruders.

While no one was hurt, the family was so traumatized that they moved away and now always sleep with their personal items at their bedside.

‘Where is Australia going?’ he said. She is becoming like the United States. Something has to change… people should feel safe at home.’

Originally from the UK, Mr and Mrs Lovell fell in love when they first arrived in Australia in 2002 while touring the East Coast.

Within ten years, the couple welcomed two daughters and returned to Australia to call Down Under their permanent home.

Lovell’s social media is full of photos of her family enjoying the beaches and warm weather of Queensland.

In a post about a visit to a distillery on Tamborine Mountain in the Gold Coast hinterland in February 2013, Lovell recommended the lifestyle change to interested friends in the UK.

Mr and Mrs Lovell fell in love when they first arrived in Australia from the UK in 2002. Within ten years, the couple welcomed two daughters and returned to Australia to call Down Under their permanent home.

“It’s amazing to be able to go to the beach, swim in warm water, use free barbecues, but it’s hard not to be surrounded by friends and family,” Lovell wrote.

‘We only have one life, so go ahead and don’t regret it.

‘Oz is a big place, but Brisbane is a good place to be. The weather is bearable and we are not too far from the Sunshine Coast or the Gold Coast, both of which have very good beaches and are ideal for families.

‘Don’t be discouraged [moving to Australia] because the first time on a beach, and seeing how happy (and red) your children are, it will all be worth it,” he said.