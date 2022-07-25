British men’s 4x100m secure bronze medal at World Championships as they put controversy behind them 

The British men’s 4x100m team put the sadness and controversy of the Tokyo Olympics behind them by claiming bronze at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The quartet of Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod clocked 37.83 seconds and finished behind winners Canada and the second-placed US.

Mitchell-Blake and Hughes were part of the team that was stripped of silver in Tokyo last year after CJ Ujah’s drug test positive for two banned substances.

The British 4x100m men’s team (left to right) Reece Prescod, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Zharnel Hughes and Jona Efoloko pose with their bronze medals

“What happened in the past is past,” Hughes said. ‘This is a new history. We can’t control the past, we can only control the present, and ultimately that dictates the future. I feel like we’re getting a medal every year now and it’s starting to normalize.”

With Richard Kilty injured and Adam Gemili out of the final, it was an inexperienced quartet, with anchor runner Prescod running a first relay since his school sports days and Efoloko making his big championship debut.

“I was very nervous, but Nethaneel told us that pressure is a privilege,” Efoloko said. “I just kept that in mind.”

