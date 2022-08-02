British man reveals the one word that gets him in trouble when attempting to pat a dog

You should never ask an Australian if you can pet their dog, says a British expatriate, who learned the hard way to ask for a ‘pat’ instead

Life coach Ryan Rose Evans told his 26,000 TikTok followers he had no idea the word stroke had a “sexual and creepy” connotation when he moved to Australia four years ago.

“In the UK, when you want to pet something, it means liking it, petting it,” he said with a smooth patting motion.

“As if you’d just say, ‘Can I pet your dog,'” he said.

‘In Australia, petting doesn’t mean that. They call petting a dog petting a dog.’

But it became clear as women tightened their grip on their puppies that “caressing” was out of the question.

The London boy was greeted with indignant looks by many, while others corrected his choice of words on the spot.

“They look at you and then say, ‘Yes mate, you can pet my dog’. No one wants their dog to be touched or brushed inappropriately,” he laughed.

The short TikTok clip has been seen by more than 160,000 people and hundreds have left their thoughts in the comments.

“*Tightens the hold on the leash as you walk past me and my dog*,” one woman wrote in the comments, earning over a thousand likes.

“My dog ​​just got out of the room,” laughed another.

“We would never pet a dog. Haha that would be inappropriate,” a third added.

Others said the word stroke never gets easier for Australians to hear.

“I knew because my father still says pet the dog or pet the wrong word for cat. No, you can’t say that, I can’t even type that,” one woman wrote.

“Started laughing as soon as you said stroke,” said another.

And it’s not the only English word that gets lost in translation between the countries.

“When I moved from Aus to England, I told someone I had been harassed…. Tired in my language, apparently not the same meaning,’ one woman laughed.

“I have to say that the word ‘route’ has a whole new meaning here too,” said another Briton.