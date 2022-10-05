British man rescued while trying to climb Mont Blanc in a tracksuit insists he was 'well prepared'

A British climber who was rescued after attempting to scale Mt Blanc in tracksuits on his birthday has insisted to MailOnline that he was ‘well prepared’ but admitted it ‘might not have been a good idea’ – when he revealed that he thought he was ‘dead’ at the top.

Aerospace engineer Feda Hussein, 26, was discovered at 10,170ft by alpine rescue teams with his body temperature at 25c – the normal reading is 37c.

He had spent the night in freezing temperatures on the Italian side of the peak, which straddles the French border and is the highest in Western Europe.

Officials have revealed he was wearing a tracksuit, walking boots and his tent was a simple tarpaulin which had been rendered useless in the bone-numbingly stormy conditions – with him just ‘five minutes’ from dying.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline from his hospital bed in Aosta, Feda denied he had been under-prepared, saying: ‘I got lost and the weather turned which made things worse for me.

‘I had the right equipment, I had crampons, a harness and a rope with me, it was just when they found me that all my equipment was covered in snow. It’s all still up there, I had taken my crampons off so I could get into my sleeping bag.

‘I’ll admit it was pretty scary up there – at one point I thought I was dead. I remember calling the emergency services around

‘We kept in touch for a couple of hours and then I remember calling and saying “Don’t worry, I’ll be dead in a minute” and then I blacked out. The next thing I remember is waking up in the hospital.

‘They told me my body temperature had dropped to 25 degrees and I was five minutes from dying when they found me.

‘I couldn’t feel my fingers and hypothermia setting in when I was up there, but somehow I managed to survive and I know I’ve been very lucky.’

Feda, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, described how last weekend he had set off to climb Mt Blanc as part of his 26th birthday on Saturday, but had been caught as he made his way over the Bionnassay Glacier – with the route described as a “magnificent” and serious snow and ice climb’.

He said: ‘I wanted to give myself a birthday present and I thought climbing Mt Blanc was perfect – and I almost made it to the top – I could see it in front of me but I got caught up in the weather, although in hindsight maybe I should have I should have prepared things better.’

When asked what mountaineering experience he had, Feda told MailOnline: ‘I’ve climbed Snowdon a few times and I’ve done a bit of indoor climbing but it was the first time I’d done something like this on my own – maybe it was not ‘not such a good idea.’

The route Feda attempted – from Italy to France – is only recommended between June and August, as the weather is good and mountain huts along the way are open.

He added: ‘I’m just glad the rescuers found me when they did and I’m grateful to them – I really thought I was going to die as my body felt really weird but they brought me back from the brink. I must have been on my way out when they found me.’

Doctors have been amazed at how he managed to survive, because when the body cools to 25c death is virtually guaranteed as the heart begins to slow and respiratory arrest follows soon after.

Mountain rescue officials told MailOnline that Hussein was ‘dressed like he was out for a Sunday walk’ without warm gear or a weatherproof tent, despite bone-numbing temperatures and high winds.

Rescuers were blown away when they discovered Hussein had attempted the massive climb without so much as proper mountaineering gear, much less ice picks, crampons and other essential pieces of climbing kit.

Suspecting him to be a desperate migrant who had chosen to take a mountain route to bypass border control, they were stunned to discover he was in fact a woefully underprepared British hiker.

A Mountain Rescue Service official said: ‘His body temperature when he was found was 25c and normal is 37c, he was about five minutes from dying and was lucky to have been found.

‘He was suffering from severe hypothermia and was immediately flown to hospital where doctors began working to bring his body temperature back to normal.

The man said he tried to climb Mt Blanc but the weather forecast was poor and he was not properly dressed for such an expedition – we advise against climbing at this time of year due to the weather.

‘When he called to say he was lost he said he would be okay as he had a weatherproof tent but it was more of a tarp and all he had were walking poles.

‘Climbing to a height of 4,800m is serious business and should only be attempted by experienced climbers who are well prepared and well equipped.

‘Due to the weather conditions we couldn’t send a team out until the following morning so we had to ask him to stay and try to find some shelter.

“At one stage we couldn’t get him on the phone and there was a real fear he was dead but he was lucky we found him, another five minutes and he would have been dead.”

He added: “It is expensive to send a crew up to rescue someone from the mountain in a helicopter, especially someone who has tried to climb poorly equipped, and we are considering sending him a 1,500 Euro bill for the rescue.”

In August, a furious mayor on the French side of the Alps introduced a policy requiring ‘pseudo-climbers’ to pay a £13,000 deposit to cover their funeral and rescue costs before being allowed to climb.

Jean-Marc Peillex, the mayor of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, from where climbers can reach the summit along the Goûter route, introduced the measure after dozens of people continued to defy warnings.

A French mayor introduced a policy in August where inexperienced climbers are forced to pay a deposit of almost £13,000 to cover rescue and burial costs if they want to climb.

The sizeable deposit is split into two sections – €10,000 covers the costs of a mountain rescue and €5,000 covers the costs of a funeral.

The route is accessible to anyone at any level, and officials have said the number of inexperienced climbers is on the rise.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Peillex said the idea for the deposit came after five Romanian visitors attempted the ascent ‘wearing shorts, trainers and straw hats’ and had to be turned back by mountain police.

“Sometimes stupid people only respond to stupid ideas,” the mayor told The Telegraph.

‘They have the same approach as someone who wants to commit suicide. So I say let’s do things properly and ask them to pay us the costs it will incur.

“People want to climb with death in their backpacks,” he added.

“So let’s anticipate the cost of having to save them and for their burial, because it is unacceptable that French taxpayers should foot the bill.”

However, the mayor of Courmayeur, which sits at the foot of Mont Blanc on the Italian side of the border, called the decision ‘surreal’ and stated that the Italian side ‘will not limit the climb for hikers’.

“The mountain is not a property,” said Roberto Rota.

‘As administrators we limit ourselves to indicating when the trails are not in the best condition, but asking for a deposit to climb to the top is truly surreal. You can decide to close a path or a passage if there is a real risk,’ the mayor told Corriere.

According to the latest figures available, around 25,000 people a year reach the summit of Mt Blanc, and five years ago France introduced legislation cracking down on climbers who set off ill-equipped and needed rescuing.