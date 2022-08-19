British man plunges 100ft in Himalayas after he was butted off the edge of mountain by charging MULE
British man, 22, cheats death after he plunged 30 feet into the Himalayas when he was knocked off the edge of a mountain by an onrushing MULE
- Syed Bukhari from London was on a three-day hiking expedition in Pakistan
- On the second day a mule charged at him and he dived 100 feet from a mountain
- He needed eight stitches in his head and was covered with cuts and bruises
A British man has cheated death after falling 30 feet into the Himalayas when he was pushed off a mountain by an attacking mule.
Syed Bukhari, 22, from Walthamstow, London, was on the second of a three-day hiking holiday in Haramosh, Pakistan, when he was sent off the mountain.
The mountaineer was then carried down the mountain back to base for up to eight hours while bloodied and bruised.
Mountaineers had to carry the hiker down the treacherous descent for eight hours after his fall
Mr. Bukhari told NeedToKnow.online: “The fall all happened so fast that I remember the animal hitting me and falling off the edge when I saw my friends’ reaction.
“I didn’t realize how high we were until I was all the way down.
‘The locals immediately arrived with ropes. Some even climbed down to tie the ropes around me, and guided my steps back up.’
During the fall, he lost his camera and broke some of the gear needed for his hike.
He added: ‘I was carried for six to eight hours until we got back to base.
“There, vehicles were able to reach me and I was taken to a nearby hospital where I was stitched up.”
Syed suffered three separate head injuries that required a total of eight stitches.
He said, “I have back pain, scars on my face, legs and back, pretty much all over my body.”
Syed shared a video of his accident on his Instagram, where he showed his walk before and after the fall, leaving viewers in shock.
The video received hundreds of likes and comments as people shared their best wishes for his recovery.