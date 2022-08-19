British man plunges 100ft in Himalayas after he was butted off the edge of mountain by charging MULE

<!–

A British man has cheated death after falling 30 feet into the Himalayas when he was pushed off a mountain by an attacking mule.

Syed Bukhari, 22, from Walthamstow, London, was on the second of a three-day hiking holiday in Haramosh, Pakistan, when he was sent off the mountain.

The mountaineer was then carried down the mountain back to base for up to eight hours while bloodied and bruised.

Mountaineers had to carry the hiker down the treacherous descent for eight hours after his fall

Mr. Bukhari told NeedToKnow.online: “The fall all happened so fast that I remember the animal hitting me and falling off the edge when I saw my friends’ reaction.

“I didn’t realize how high we were until I was all the way down.

‘The locals immediately arrived with ropes. Some even climbed down to tie the ropes around me, and guided my steps back up.’

During the fall, he lost his camera and broke some of the gear needed for his hike.

Mules are normally used on mountain expeditions in the Himalayas to carry equipment

Syed had three separate head wounds requiring a total of eight stitches

He added: ‘I was carried for six to eight hours until we got back to base.

“There, vehicles were able to reach me and I was taken to a nearby hospital where I was stitched up.”

The mountaineer has back pain, scars on his face, legs and back and bruises all over

Syed shared a video of his accident on his Instagram, where he showed his walk before and after the fall, leaving viewers in shock

Mr. Bukhari is seen walking before his painful fall, which left him with cuts and bruises

He said, “I have back pain, scars on my face, legs and back, pretty much all over my body.”

Syed shared a video of his accident on his Instagram, where he showed his walk before and after the fall, leaving viewers in shock.

The video received hundreds of likes and comments as people shared their best wishes for his recovery.