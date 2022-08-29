British man, 74, dies after falling unconscious while swimming in the sea on the Costa Blanca 

<!–

A British man has died after becoming unconscious while swimming in the sea on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The 74-year-old is said to have lost consciousness when he was in the water on the beach of La Ampolla next to the castle of Moraira.

Lifeguards brought him to the sand and tried to resuscitate him before paramedics arrived and continued to practice CPR.

But they couldn’t save him and he was pronounced dead on the spot.

The drama at the friendly family beach, Moraira’s main beach, just over a 30 minute drive north of Benidorm, happened around 2pm on Friday.

Details of the tragedy have only just been released. It was not immediately clear this morning whether the dead man was on vacation or lives nearby.

A routine investigation is underway. The results of the autopsy, believed to have been performed over the weekend, have not been made public.

