British man, 64, is arrested for ‘broadcasting live child sex abuse in the Philippines

This is the dramatic moment when a British tourist was arrested for running a child abuse website in the Philippines.

John Crotty, 64, from Cardiff, Wales, spent nine years in the UK in 2013, but moved to the impoverished South East Asian country in February this year, shortly after his release from prison.

He reportedly launched a website and social media accounts that he used to spread obscene photos and broadcast live shows of underage Filipino girls exposing themselves.

John Crotty, 64, from Cardiff, Wales, photographed in March 2013 when he was jailed in the UK for nine years for child abuse but moved to the impoverished South East Asian country in February this year, shortly after his release from prison

Police arrested Crotty when they raided his rented bungalow in Tangub City, Misamis Occidental Province, on Sept. 15.

Footage shows employees of the Fugitive Search Unit of the Philippine Immigration Service confront the bewildered Briton in his shabby home and ask him to collect his travel documents before escorting him to their office.

Ansari Maca-ayan, regional director of the Bureau of Immigration’s intelligence division, said: “The accused is charged with arranging and facilitating Filipino children to engage in online sexual prostitution.”

The investigator alleged that the suspect preyed on the poverty of his alleged victims by promising their parents large sums of money in exchange for help with the abuse of their children.

Crotty would befriend women via social media before offering them money to have their children abused while he watched.

The British embassy said the British National Crime Agency reported Crotty’s arrival in the Philippines on Feb. 6. He lived with his girlfriend in Tangub City, but they have since separated.

The tourist is currently detained by the Immigration Office and has not spoken publicly about his arrest. He is scheduled to be extradited to the UK, where he is on the sex offenders register, to face charges.

Ansari added: “This is a clear warning that our country is not a safe haven for foreign offenders. Philippine law enforcement officers are always on the lookout for criminals who abuse our hospitality here in this country.”

Crotty was jailed in Cardiff Crown Court in March 2013 for “arranging child prostitution in the Philippines.”

The pervert, then 54, lived in the Rhymney Valley, chatting with Filipino moms online and asking for lewd photos of their daughters.

Chat records obtained by police revealed that Crotty had asked the women for pictures of their children in the shower or naked in bed. Some mothers had blocked him, calling him “abnormal” and a “maniac,” but others desperate for money complied with his twisted requests.

In court, Crotty insisted on his innocence, claiming that his friends had used his computer while he was sleeping. However, the jury found that contrary to his alibis, he had actually been sitting at his desktop all night.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison for child prostitution, possession of indecent photos of children and committing child sex crimes. He was released in 2021.