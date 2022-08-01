British man, 63, is killed and six others are hurt in luxury yacht crash in Italy

A British man has been killed and six others injured after the boat they were traveling on slammed into rocks off the coast of Italy.

The 63-year-old, allegedly the owner of the Magnum-type motor yacht involved in the crash, was killed at 8.40 p.m. yesterday near Porto Cervo, in Sardinia.

It is thought that the ship – with a total of seven people on board – veered to avoid another boat near a group of islands known as Il Nibani, which lie just off the coast when it hit the rocks and half sank.

A 63-year-old Briton has died after the luxury yacht he was driving crashed into rocks off the coast of Sardinia, Italy last night (pictured, the boat in harbor after the crash)

Six other passengers on board the yacht were injured in the crash, two of them seriously, which took place near a series of islands called Il Nibani near Porto Cervo

Passing boats alerted coast guards who arrived to find the Briton alive and unconscious. They rushed him to the hospital, but he died on the way.

Two other passengers were taken to hospital in critical condition. La Stampa reported, while the other four were treated by medics in Porto Cervo.

The 70ft yacht was towed from rocks by coastguard vessels and impounded while an investigation is underway.

The Coast Guard has also closed the area where the crash occurred until the investigation is completed.

A source said: “The theory is that the boat that ran aground frantically tried to get out of the way of another who had no right of way and ended up on the rocks.”

The damaged yacht whose name has not been mentioned, but sailed under the Maltese flag.

A bystander on social media said: ‘Five ambulances around a boat that was towed in last night in Porto Cervo. Does not look good.’