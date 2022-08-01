British inventor is banned from using DeLorean branding on his Back to the Future-style cars

An inventor who makes bizarre Back to the Future DeLorean cars from converted Reliant Robins is banned from continuing his business by a judge.

Tyler Delorean was ordered to remove all DeLorean Motor Company signs from its cars, website, and merchandise, and use of the DeLorean as a trademark is prohibited.

The cars, which look like a cross between the iconic Back to the Future concern and Del Boy’s van from Only Fools and Horses, are even advertised as coming with a “standard flux capacitor” and a “free hoverboard with every purchase.”

Tyler Delorean has been ordered by a judge to remove all DMC characters from his cars, website and merchandise, and may not trademark the DeLorean

Mr Delorean, whose original name is Benjamin Granger, claims he is the love child of John DeLorean and has signed a contract with Netflix

But Mr. Delorean – who claims to be the secret son of motorcycle tycoon John DeLorean – says he would rather go to jail than give up on his dream.

He told Judge Richard Hacon, “I have such a strong opinion about this that I would be willing to go to jail. I have a feeling you made the wrong decision today.

“Your decision has had serious consequences for my family, my marriage and my finances and I don’t think I should do it. I’m going to lose my property anyway, I’m looking at bankruptcy.

“Regardless of the decision, I’m not in a good place. It was never my intention to make money – I just wanted to tell a story.’

Mr Delorean, from Newquay, Cornwall, got a lot of media attention when he showed his cars at a number of national motor shows in the UK in 2021, where he was handed court documents alleging that the car had infringed a trademark.

The cars were on display at a number of national motor shows in the UK in 2021, where it received a lot of media attention

The cars look like a cross between the iconic Back to the Future grooming and Del Boy’s van from Only Fools and Horses

He could go bankrupt and even end up in jail, the Supreme Court of London heard.

Mr Delorean – the original name Benjamin Granger before he changed his name by deed – has advertised his cars for £20,000 or $25,000 and, the court heard, took an interest in his Hollywood producer story and signed he even signed a contract with Netflix.

He claims to be the secret love child of John DeLorean, who set up a factory near Belfast in 1980 and produced the DMC 12 car that became an icon for the Back to the Future movies, before going bankrupt just two years later. .

The original DeLorean’s intellectual property was purchased in 1987 by the DeLorean Motor Company (DMC), a Texas-based company that deals in pre-owned DMC 12s, plus parts and branded goods, including clothing.

The company’s lawyers have filed the lawsuit that went to court in London last week after learning about Mr DeLorean’s project when he showed his cars at the British Motor Show and Classic Car Parade last year.

The DMC DeLorean was popularized by the Back to the Future movies starring Christopher Lloyd as time traveler Doc Brown and Michael J Fox as Marty McFly (pictured together)

The DeLorean Motor Company has successfully sued Tyler Delorean, who has changed his name by deed to match motor tycoon John DeLorean (pictured)

The judge ordered the complete removal of all DMC characters from his cars, website and merchandise, telling him to stop using DeLorean as a trademark

Charlotte Blythe, of the DeLorean Motor Company, told the judge that Mr. DeLorean is infringing DMC’s trademarks and breaking the law.

But Mr. DeLorean argued that his creations should be regarded as satire so that the cars can be seen on the screen, and that he should carry on.

He said, “The activities I have done must be regarded as fair use and fair dealing.

‘My main argument is that I am making a parody or a pastiche.

“The car only cost £500. Asking $25,000 was a ridiculous price. It was the original award of the DeLorean in the 1980s.

“Everything I do is meant to be humorous. It was all based on humor. I would use the word hilarious.’

He also argued that the word DeLorean has now become a “common” term associated with time machines.

Tyler Deloran, pictured recently, says he will likely lose his property and go bankrupt

But Judge Hacon told him, “You say it’s just a parody and you really want to use them in movies and TV.

“The public looked at your car and seemed to think it was funny, and you’ve been to Hollywood and there’s a Netflix production coming up.

The problem is that parody is not a defense against a trademark claim.

‘I admire your undertaking, but you cannot avoid violating Plaintiff’s trademark. That’s against the law.’

The judge ruled in favor of the Delorean Motor Company, saying, “Mr. Delorean’s car looks like a Reliant, but with gull-wing doors and the back of a pickup truck.

“He says he hoped the car would be used in a movie. At least one Hollywood producer has contacted him and he has signed contracts related to a Netflix production.

‘Defendant’s use of the word DeLorean is identical to Plaintiff’s trademarks. The logo is clearly similar, to avoid confusion.

The cars are a mashup of the three-wheeled Reliant and the back of a pickup truck with doors that pull up

Mr DeLorean argued that his creations should be seen as satire so that the cars can be seen on screen, and that he should continue to

“I have to say that I have great admiration for the defendant’s enterprise attempting to create a business on the back of a Reliant that looked like a DeLorean car.

“But that doesn’t give him the right to infringe on Plaintiff’s trademarks, so I’ll grant summary judgment.”

The judge also ordered him to pay the costs of DMC’s hearing £20,633.

“If you don’t and DMC comes back to me, at best you’ll be fined and if you persist, you could be sent to jail.

The judge also ordered him to pay DMC’s £20,633 costs of the hearing.

Mr Delorean now has until early August to comply with the order.