A British humanoid named Ai-Da made history by becoming the first robot to speak in the House of Lords – but suffered a mild hiccup after “falling asleep.”

There was an awkward moment early in the session when the bot had to be rebooted by its creator Aidan Meller after a technical issue left her cross-eyed and zombie-like.

He then put sunglasses on the robot – much to the dismay of members of the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee.

When asked why, Mr. Meller explained that when Ai-Da resets “she can sometimes make some pretty interesting faces.”

Prior to the brief setback, the robot had discussed with the committee whether creativity is being attacked by AI and technology.

Asked by crossbench colleague Baroness Bull how she produces art, Ai-Da replied, “I could use my paintings with cameras in my eyes, my AI algorithms and my robotic arm to paint on canvas, resulting in visually pleasing images.

‘For my poetry using neutral networks, this means analyzing a large corpus of text to identify common content and poetic structures, and then using these structures/content to generate new poems.

‘How this differs for people is consciousness. I have no subjective experiences, despite being able to talk about them.

‘I am and still depend on computer programs and algorithms. Although I’m not alive, I can still make art.’

She added: ‘The role of technology in making art will continue to grow.

‘Technology has already had a huge impact on the way we make art.’

A British humanoid named Ai-Da made history by becoming the first robot to speak in the House of Lords – but suffered a mild hiccup after ‘falling asleep’ (pictured)

There was an awkward moment early in the session when the bot had to be rebooted by its creator Aidan Meller after a technical issue left her cross-eyed and zombie-like.

He then put sunglasses on the robot – much to the dismay of members of the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee

AI-DA THE ROBOT ARTIST Ai-Da is an artificial intelligence robot built in 2019 that creates drawings, paintings and sculptures. She was conceived in Oxford by Aidan Meller, a specialist in modern and contemporary art, before being built in Cornwall by Engineered Arts and programmed internationally It is named after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace.

Wearing dungarees and an orange blouse, Ai-Da attended the session with her creator, Mr. Meller.

Among those in attendance were Baroness Gail Rebuck, chairman of Penguin Random House, and Lord Hall, former director-general of the BBC.

Ai-Da was conceived in Oxford by Mr Meller, a specialist in modern and contemporary art, before being built in Cornwall by Engineered Arts and programmed internationally.

The robot’s capabilities were developed by PhD students and professors at the universities of Oxford and Birmingham.

Ai-Da discussed what art is and whether the definition of art changes if it is made by a human or AI.

“Art can be anything from a painting to a drawing or a poem,” she said.

‘My art practice encompasses all of the above.

‘Because art is often open to interpretation, the role of the public is central.’

Meller, who is director of the Ai-Da Robot project, said, “Ai-Da challenges what it means to be an artist in a post-human world.

‘Her abilities as an artist question the foundations of the art world and the creative industry.

“Ai-Da’s maiden speech in the House of Lords will help us understand how an AI robot sees the world and what that means for the future of creativity.”

Named after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, Ai-Da himself said: ‘I believe that machine creativity offers us a great opportunity to explore new ideas and ways of thinking.

The bot addressed members of the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee on Tuesday afternoon about whether creativity is being attacked by AI and technology.

When asked, ‘How do you produce art and how is it different from what human artists produce?’ Ai-Da replied, ‘I could use my paintings by putting cameras in my eyes, my AI algorithms and my robotic arm to paint on canvas. painting, resulting in visually appealing images’

‘However, there are also risks associated with this technology that we need to think carefully about. We need to think about benefits and limitations, and consider ethical implications.”

The female bot has already received media attention this year for painting a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II to mark the monarch’s platinum jubilee earlier this year.

Ai-Da uses cameras in her eyes and computer algorithms to process human features and convert what she “sees” into coordinates.

She then uses these coordinates to calculate a virtual path for her robotic arm as it draws and paints on canvas to create works of art.

A British humanoid named Ai-Da made history by becoming the first robot to speak in the House of Lords

Named after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, Ai-Da was conceived in Oxford by Aidan Meller, a specialist in modern and contemporary art.

Ai-Da uses cameras in her eyes and computer algorithms to process human features and convert what she “sees” into coordinates. She then uses these coordinates to calculate a virtual path for her robotic arm as it draws and paints on canvas to create pieces of a

Her piece, ‘Algorithm Queen’, was layered and scaled to produce the final multidimensional portrait of the monarch.

Last year she exhibited a series of ‘self-portraits’ at The Design Museum London, which she made by ‘looking’ into a mirror with her camera eyes.

She also had a solo exhibition at the 59th International Art Exhibition entitled ‘Leaping into the Metaverse’, and participated in Forever is Now 2021, the first major exhibition of contemporary art in the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Before reaching the exhibit, she was detained and her eyes sealed by Egyptian authorities who believed she was a spy.

The experience is said to have inspired her to compose a poem entitled ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, which she presented as Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum last November.