British humanitarian worker suffered ‘possible unspeakable torture’ and was missing body parts

The body of a British humanitarian worker captured by Putin’s accomplices in April has been returned to Ukraine after “possibly unspeakable torture”.

Paul Urey, 45, is said to have died in Russian detention in July after contracting ‘illness’ and ‘stress’.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced on Wednesday that “Russians” have returned Mr Urey’s body to the nation.

But the corpse showed signs of torture and body parts were missing, Ukrainian officials told The Sun.

Mr Kuleba condemned Russia’s “barbarity and heinous war crime” and pledged to seek responsibility for Mr Urey’s death.

Urey, of Warrington, Cheshire, was detained in April at a checkpoint in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine and charged with being a mercenary.

The father of two was reported dead in July, more than 10 weeks after being held captive by separatists in the Donetsk region.

Russian officials claimed that Mr Urey, who had type 1 diabetes and required insulin, had died as a result of chronic illness and depression.

However, after receiving his body, Ukrainian authorities suggest he was tortured, echoing previous claims by the Briton’s loved ones.

Russians have returned the body of British humanitarian worker Paul Urie, who they captured in April and reported dead in July of ‘illness’ and ‘stress’. With signs of possible unspeakable torture,” Kuleba tweeted Wednesday.

“The detention and torture of civilians is barbarity and a heinous war crime.”

Officials noted that Mr Urey’s body had suffered multiple cuts and severed body parts, the newspaper reported.

Mr. Kuleba added: “I extend my deepest condolences to Paul Urie’s family and friends. He was a brave man who devoted himself to saving people.

‘Ukraine will never forget him and his actions. We will identify and hold accountable the perpetrators of this crime. They will not escape justice.’

Mr Urey’s sister, Lyndsey Coulton, claimed in July – after being informed of his death – that her brother had been tortured in captivity.

‘[The Russians] did something to him, I think they tortured him,” she said at the time. “Officially he died of chronic illness and depression, but I don’t think it was.”

Mrs. Coulton added: ‘More could have been done to save him. Why didn’t he participate in a prisoner swap?’

Vladimir Osechkin, founder of anti-torture group Gulagu, supported her claims, saying his death echoed those of others tortured in Russian prisons.

‘Our source said of April 28, 2022’ [Paul Urey] was detained in the Donetsk remand center where torture experts from the FSIN (the Russian penitentiary system) and the FSB (the Russian secret service) worked with him,” he said.

The Briton suddenly developed colossal health problems related to impaired functioning of kidneys and other vital organs. Exactly the same diagnoses are given by Russian prison doctors to those who are tortured to death in prisons.’

Mr Urey, from Culcheth near Warrington, worked for the humanitarian organization the Presidium Network, trying to rescue women and children from Ukrainian villages near the front lines.

His death sparked a furious diplomatic dispute between the UK and Russia.

Before his death, Urey was held on Ukrainian territory occupied by pro-Russian separatists. They had established a people’s republic and swore allegiance to Moscow.

Daria Morozova, the official of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), claimed that “British representatives ignored the opportunity to negotiate his return” and claimed that they “had not provided necessary medical supplies through the Red Cross”.

Then-Secretary of State Liz Truss led a chorus of outrage after his death, saying: “Russia must bear full responsibility. He helped the Ukrainian people during the unprovoked invasion. Those responsible will be held accountable.’

Now Prime Minister Truss has not made a public statement about Mr Kuleba’s report that the humanitarian worker suffered “possibly unspeakable torture.”

Her office also did not immediately respond to Mail Online’s request for comment.