British household energy bills to be at ‘devastating’ levels until ‘at least 2024’

Britain’s domestic energy bills will remain at “devastating” levels until 2024 and possibly beyond, analysts predict, increasing pressure on the government to provide more financial assistance to cash-strapped households.

Energy consultancy Cornwall Insight has warned that little relief is in sight for households struggling with rising electricity and gas costs, as it predicted the UK energy price cap was likely to remain “significantly” above £3,000 a year until “at least 2024”.

The group, which has been one of the most accurate forecasters of UK energy prices, estimates the cap will be close to £3,360 a year in October when it is next changed by regulator Ofgem, and will remain relentlessly high through 2023 and in 2024.

The energy price cap dictates the bills for more than 23 million households and provides an estimate based on average use. The October forecast points to a 70 per cent increase from the current level of £1,971 a year and would represent a 163 per cent rise in bills compared to last winter. Ofgem will announce the October level at the end of August.

Cornwall Insight believes the cap could exceed £3,600 in January, before peaking at nearly £3,730 in the second quarter of 2023. It is likely to remain high, at around £3,470 a year, by the end of 2023, according to the Group’s latest forecasts, as energy futures contracts suggest that the high wholesale gas and electricity prices that have pushed domestic bills soar are unlikely to ease much, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“While the rise . . . for October and January is an urgent concern, it’s not just the level — but also the duration — of increases that make these new forecasts so devastating,” said Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight. “Given the current level of the wholesale price, this level of household energy bills currently shows little sign of declining until 2024.”

While some of Cornwall Insight’s forecasts for October and January are lower than other recent estimates, the group is among the first to predict that rising energy prices will continue to hit consumers’ wallets through 2024 and possibly beyond.

The warning sparked new pleas from fuel-poverty campaigners and opposition politicians to increase financial aid for households already struggling with a rise in the cost of living.

Conservative leadership competitor Rishi Sunak announced in May a new household support package to be delivered in the autumn, including £400 off energy bills for all households. However, critics pointed out on Tuesday that forecasts for the October price cap had risen by more than £500 since that £400 relief was announced.

Based on the latest estimates from Cornwall Insight, the National Energy Action charity said an additional 2 million households could find themselves in fuel poverty this winter, where rising energy bills mean people can’t afford to live in a warm, dry home. to live.

Opposition MPs and environmental groups urged Conservative party leaders to raise the government’s windfall tax on oil and gas producers after BP reported its highest quarterly profit in 14 years on Tuesday.

“We need to see urgent changes now to help people with their bills this winter and the government windfall tax should cover these gains to help fund it,” said Sarah Olney, spokeswoman for the Liberal Democrats.