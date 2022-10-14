British holidaymaker, 24, falls to his death from 65ft cliff in Ibiza 

<!–

A British holidaymaker has died after plunging 65ft off a cliff in Ibiza.

The 24-year-old’s body was found in the sea by coastguards following Thursday night’s tragedy in the exclusive destination of Cap Martinet near Ibiza town.

The alarm was raised around 8:00 p.m.

Well-placed sources said a witness had told police the unnamed tourist was with another man and both appeared to be ‘intoxicated’, although there has yet to be any official confirmation of the claims.

A Civil Guard spokesman confirmed: ‘We are investigating the death of a 24-year-old British holidaymaker in an incident which took place on Thursday at cliffs in the Cap Martinet area.

‘The investigation is at an early stage and it will take longer to get a clearer picture of what exactly happened.’

The force’s spokesman added: ‘Firefighters, local police, civil guard and coastguards were mobilized after the alarm was raised.

‘The dead man’s body was recovered by a Coast Guard vessel.’

The same coastguards reportedly rescued two other men from the water who are said to have tried to save the British holidaymaker after he ended up in the sea.

They were described locally as staff at the five-star Destino Pacha Ibiza Hotel close to where the tourist is believed to have stayed.

A coast guard helicopter called Helimer 221 took part in the operation.

Cap Martinet, just two miles from the center of Ibiza, is home to the island’s VIP crowd and international deluxe guests.

Its exclusive luxury villas offer stunning sea views over the Mediterranean and even further afield to the neighboring island of Formentera.

The hotel the holidaymaker is said to have stayed in, which offers exclusive wellness treatments and outdoor yoga classes, is in a privileged position on Cap Martinet’s remote clifftop.

Last month, a 55-year-old British tourist died after he slipped and plunged nearly 400ft off a cliff while visiting a lighthouse on the paradise island of Formentera.

The London-based holidaymaker fell to his death when he lost his footing around midday on September 13 while visiting La Mola lighthouse, which Jules Verne wrote about in his novel Hector Servadec.

Local reports said he was with his partner and a group of friends when the tragedy struck.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed at the time that the death was being treated as a tragic accident and there was no indication that it was the result of a crime.