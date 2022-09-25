WhatsNew2Day
British holidaymaker, 24, dies after she fell 30ft from second floor hotel balcony in Ibiza

By Jacky

British holidaymaker, 24, dies after falling 30 feet from second-floor hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio

  • The woman fell from the Rosamar Hotel near the party resort of San Antonio
  • The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident
  • Her unnamed partner is said to have been with her at the time

By Natalia Penza for the Mailonline

Published: 12:40, September 25, 2022 | Updated: 12:47, September 25, 2022

A British tourist has died after falling from a hotel balcony in Ibiza.

The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which took place around 9 a.m. at the Rosamar Hotel near the San Antonio party resort.

Her unnamed partner is said to have been with her at the time. He is said to have told police that she fell about 10 meters from a second-floor balcony.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to do anything to save her.

The woman is said to have fallen about 10 meters from a balcony on the second floor of the Rosamar Hotel

There was a police investigation on Sunday.

Rosamar Hotel is a 4 star adults only hotel located a short walk from the beach in Cala de Bou, in the west of the island and a short drive from San Antonio.

No one from the hotel was immediately available for comment.

At the beginning of this month, a 35-year-old British woman was killed after she crashed from the sixth floor of Hotel Bellver in the Majorcan capital Palma.

Earlier in September, a 55-year-old British tourist slipped and plunged nearly 120 meters from a cliff on the paradise-like Balearic island of Formentera.

According to local reports, he was with his partner and a group of friends when the tragedy happened.

Last month, another British woman, a 48-year-old woman, died after falling from an eighth-floor room at the four-star Melia Palma Marina hotel, also in the Majorcan capital.

This is a news item. More to follow.

File photo: The San Antonio party resort, close to where the incident took place, is pictured

