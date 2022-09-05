British FM Liz Truss expected to be named as next prime minister

Liz Truss is expected to be named leader of the ruling Conservative Party and Britain’s next prime minister on Monday, poised to take power at a time when the country faces a crisis in the cost of living, industrial unrest and a recession.

After weeks of an often ill-tempered and divisive party leadership contest that pitted Truss against Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister, Monday’s announcement at 1130 GMT will herald the start of a transfer of Boris Johnson. After months of scandal, he had to announce his resignation in July.

On Tuesday, the winner will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth, who will ask the new leader to form a government.

Long the frontrunner in the race to replace Johnson, if appointed, Truss will become the fourth Conservative Prime Minister since the 2015 election. is expected to be a protracted recession, driven by skyrocketing inflation that reached 10.1% in July.

Foreign Secretary under Boris Johnson, Truss, 47, has pledged to act quickly to tackle Britain’s cost of living, saying she will come up with a plan within a week to tackle rising energy bills and secure future fuel supplies. to set.

In a TV interview on Sunday, she declined to give details of the measures she says will reassure millions of people who fear they won’t be able to pay their fuel bills as winter approaches.

She has indicated during her leadership campaign that she would challenge conventions by doing away with tax hikes and cutting other charges that some economists believe would fuel inflation.

That, plus a pledge to revise the Bank of England’s mandate while protecting its independence, has prompted some investors to ditch the pound and government bonds.

Last month, the Institute for Fiscal Studies questioned whether Britain’s next prime minister has room to make major, permanent tax cuts.

‘Second most difficult post-war assignment’

Truss faces a long, expensive and difficult to-do list, which opposition lawmakers say is the result of 12 years of poor Conservative rule. Several have called for snap elections – something Truss has said she won’t allow.

Veteran conservative lawmaker David Davis described the challenges she would face as prime minister as “probably the second most difficult task of post-war prime ministers” after conservative Margaret Thatcher in 1979.

“I actually don’t think any of the candidates, not one of those going through it, really knows how big this is going to get,” he said, adding that the cost could be in the tens of billions of pounds.

Truss has said she will appoint a strong cabinet, forgoing what a source close to her called a “presidential style” of government.

She first addresses the urgent issue of rising energy prices. Average annual household energy bills are set to rise 80% to £3,549 ($4,084) in October, before a projected increase to £6,000 by 2023 decimates personal finances.

Britain has lagged behind other major European countries in its offer of support for consumer energy bills, blaming opposition lawmakers for a ‘zombie’ government incapable of acting while the Conservatives held their leadership contest. Read the full story

In May, the government launched a £15bn bailout package to help households with energy bills as part of its £37bn cost of living support programme.

Italy has budgeted more than €52 billion ($51.75 billion) so far this year to help its people. In France, the increase in electricity bills is limited to 4% and Germany said on Sunday it would spend at least 65 billion euros to protect consumers and businesses from rising inflation.

(REUTERS)