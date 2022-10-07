British father Tony Garnett reunites with his family after refugee ex-girlfriend returned to Ukraine

The British father who left his partner and two children with a Ukrainian refugee before dumping her was today reunited with his family on a judge’s order.

Tony Garnett, 30, his former partner Lorna, 28, and the children were able to be together legally for the first time in five months.

He had been the subject of a ‘no molestation’ order after he left Lorna for Ukrainian refugee Sofiia Karkadym just 10 days after the couple welcomed her into their Bradford home.

But a judge has lifted the ban on Tony, who celebrated by picking up his daughters from school and taking them to a park.

Garnett’s daughters looked excited to be back with their dad as he walked in the park with them

Garnett and Lorna both watched and played with the girls who were excited to be with both parents for the first time in five months

Sofiia Karkadym, 22, (left) following her break-up with security guard Tony Garnett (right), boarded a flight home from Manchester Airport on Monday

‘I am delighted beyond words. It’s so great to be back with my kids. They come before anything,’ Tony told MailOnline.

The family hearing at Bradford Crown Court heard that there was no scandal between the couple and that Tony had split up with 22-year-old Sofiia.

She has flown back to the war-torn country and to her family after Tony ended the relationship last week.

Lorna said outside court: ‘I was always concerned about the words ‘assault’ in court against Tony. It can send all the wrong messages.

‘He’s actually a wonderful father who loves his daughters to pieces. I know he has missed them very much.

“But I had to get a court order against him because I was really worried if his girlfriend, who he left me for, would persuade him to run away to Ukraine with her and our daughters.

Lorna said the girls “really missed” Tony and “kept asking where their dad was” – but she was worried his girlfriend at the time might persuade him to take the girls back to Ukraine

‘When I rationalised, I realize I was being unnecessarily paranoid. He would never do that, but it has been difficult to communicate with him when she was there.

‘Until today we hadn’t really spoken properly or heard each other’s views for months.

‘Sophiia was there to poison the family. I’m really glad she’s gone.

‘Tony and I are not getting back together and I am now seeing someone else. He’s fine with that.

“But we want to put our kids first. We’ve hardly ever rowed before anyway, but him leaving me for her definitely put us in a very difficult situation with the kids.

‘They really missed him. They kept asking where their father was. I’m glad now he can see them whenever he wants. I am pleased”.

The security guard left the mother of his two children, 28-year-old Lorna Garnett (pictured), with the fugitive

Ms Karkadym and Mr Garnett hug goodbye at Manchester Airport on Monday

Garnett (pictured at the airport on Monday) has now said that “getting involved with Sofia was a big mistake”

Tony said: ‘One of the main reasons I broke up with Sofiia was that she hated that I had two daughters and I always wanted to talk about them. She’s not a mother so she wouldn’t understand.

‘She used to say things like ‘you love the children more than me’. And she was absolutely right.

‘Getting involved with Sofia was a big mistake. I’ve explained all the reasons before and I’m glad it’s all behind me now.

‘I have to move on with my life and I’ve had so many offers from people on TV and magazines who want me on the cover, so I want to be busy with all that and spend as much time as I can with our daughters.’

Sofiia is back in Ukraine after her romance with Tony falters and she goes back

The pair, who had been together for eight years, started talking again after being brought together by MailOnline for an interview at the Bradford home they shared last week.

Tony and Sofiia began an affair in May after she arrived at the home he shared with Lorna after she fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They admitted they were attracted to each other and moved out of the family home and into his parents before finding a place to rent.

In the early stages of their fling, the couple were blissfully happy and even talked about marriage and spending the rest of their lives together.

But the romance turned cold after a series of arguments, which he said were caused by her drinking strong beer and throwing tantrums.

Sofiia admitted that she found it difficult that he could not have more children (he has had a vasectomy) and that he already had two children with his ex-partner, whom he regularly spoke fondly of.

But Tony said: ‘I’m happy to remain friends with her. She has sent me a message from Ukraine, she is okay.

‘The best thing that has happened is that I am back with my daughters. They have been ‘father this father there’ and that makes me really happy.

“Just being able to take them to the park and also McDonald’s are the simple things I’ve missed.

“Even though we’re not with her mom and me, I’m glad I’m back with them.”