British father, 30, SPLITS from Ukrainian refugee he had an affair with

A security guard who started dating a Ukrainian refugee after he and his long-term partner gave her a home dumped her after a furious outburst, MailOnline can reveal today.

Tony Garnett, 30, claims he kicked Sofiia Karkadym, 22, out of the house after accusing her of being unable to handle alcohol and using a knife to damage a wall in their rented house.

With her belongings now in black garbage bags ready for collection, he also accused her of meddling in his relationship with his two daughters, saying he would always put them “first.”

Tony fell for Sofia just days after she moved in with him and his 10-year-old partner Lorna Garnett, 28, who is the mother of his two children.

He and his now ex-girlfriend made headlines in May after he left Lorna and left the family home with his new lover so they could start a new life together.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline today, he revealed, “I’m 100 percent done with her. We’re done as a couple.’

Tony claimed things came to a head when they rowed Saturday night as they celebrated his 30th birthday at their home in Bradford, West Yorkshire. He said he eventually called the police after Sofia apparently damaged a wall, causing officers to visit the address.

Tony dumped Sofiaa after accusing her of not being able to handle alcohol and using a knife to damage a wall in their rented house in Bradford (pictured)

Tony Garnett at his home in Bradford today with his ex girlfriend’s luggage and belongings in garbage bags waiting to be picked up

Tony Garnett, 29, who left his partner for ten years for Ukrainian refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, after living with them for ten days. They broke up, MailOnline can reveal

Tony has said: ‘I made a mistake getting into a relationship with Sofia’

The guard left the mother of his two children, 28-year-old Lorna Garnett (pictured), for the refugee

Tony told MailOnline how he had grown “tired” of what he described as her irrational behavior during the four and a half months they had been together.

He said, “I can’t take her abuse or anger any longer.

“I left Lorna and my two children for her and I did everything I could to help her keep us together.

“I’ve worked so hard to make this relationship work. I knew we would look like twins if we broke up because we have a media profile and all the attention that has been put on us on television and on the internet.

Sofiia Karkadym (pictured) arrived in the UK in early May after fleeing the war in Ukraine

“I also really felt sorry for her. She left her home and her country at war and knew no one here.

‘Yes, I felt and thought I was in love with her. But there’s a side to her that I just can’t stand any longer. She gets angry and aggressive.

He claimed: “Saturday night she grabbed a knife and stabbed into the wall several times.

“It really scared me and I had no choice but to call the police. That doesn’t make me happy at all. But I was concerned about my safety. ‘

The quarrel arose when two other Ukrainian refugees – Sofiia Rastorhuieva and her boyfriend Illia Tronevych – stayed with the couple.

They had moved in with Tony and Sofia after he saw a desperate call from them on Facebook asking for housing.

The heavily tattooed Tony added: ‘I made a mistake getting into a relationship with Sofia.

“Like I said before, my relationship with Lorna was already over and I was really unhappy.

“But this wasn’t the right thing for me. I tried to help her. I really.

“I didn’t let her down and even messaged her mom to help her out using Google Translate.

She may be suffering from PTSD. But she’s from Kiev, where there hasn’t been much war.

“I hope she finds a safe place to live and is in a happier place. But she’s not for me.’

Tony, who has faced a barrage of online abuse over his relationship with Sofia, said he would soon be looking for a new home and also separate from the other Ukrainian refugees.

He said Sofia had sent him a series of messages since the altercation saying she loved him and begging for reconciliation.

But he said he told her he didn’t want her back because he’d already given her “chance after chance after chance.”

Tony said he accused her of “ruining” his 30th birthday.

He claimed that he told her that he would contact the municipality and the Ministry of the Interior to try and find her new housing.

Tony and Lorna first took Sofia in after applying to be part of the government’s refugee program because they wanted to help people who had fled war-torn Ukraine

IT manager Sofiia (pictured) rented a flat in Bradford with Tony after leaving his partner and children four months ago

The couple made plans to visit Sofia’s family in Ukraine so Tony can formally ask her father for his daughter’s hand. Tony has said their relationship is over

But Tony grew impatient about how long the process was taking and joined Facebook groups where Ukrainians were looking for sponsors.

He made contact with Sofiia through one of the groups and she arrived in the UK on May 4 and settled in Bradford with him and Lorna and their daughters aged three and six.

Tony told how we “just clicked” and immediately clicked very well, partly because he spoke Slovak, which is comparable to Ukrainian.

The two began chatting in a language Lorna didn’t understand, and stayed up to watch TV after she went to bed and regularly went to the gym together.

They both said that while they were “great together” at this point, “it was just that” and “innocent.”

But eventually “they found excuses to touch and rub together” and things got tense in the house.

Tony said he would return home to cook meals prepared by Sofiia, who would tell him how “lucky Lorna was to have him.”

Lorna was upset about the situation that she finally asked Sofiia to leave the family’s house just ten days after she arrived

But she was shocked when Tony told her: ‘If she goes, I go’.

The new couple eventually moved in with Tony’s parents before finding their own place and starting the process of applying for Sofia’s permanent visa.

Tony said at the time, “I’m so sorry for what Lorna is going through, this wasn’t her fault and it wasn’t about something she did wrong.”

Sofia added: “As soon as I saw him, I fell for him. It’s gone really fast, but this is our love story. I know people will think badly of me, but it happens. I saw how unhappy Tony was.’

The couple later spoke of their hopes of getting married and having children of their own, once Tony reversed his vasectomy.

He told MailOnline: ‘I want to propose to this beautiful lady’

Sofia said, “We plan our lives together. I want to be a mother. I want to have children.

“I’m a young woman so it can wait a few years and I hope Tony can reverse his vasectomy so we can be a family together.”

When their ill-fated relationship made headlines, Tony revealed that he’d had a torrent of abuse on social media over his decision to leave his childhood home.

He even spoke of his hopes of starting a pop career after recording a rap about their experiences.

Tony also insisted that his relationship with Lorna was already on the rocks before he met Sofiia.

One of Lorna’s friends shared in May how the now single mother was “devastated.”