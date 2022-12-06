British Fashion Awards: Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan cosy up at the afterparty

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan looked more in love than ever as they snuggled together at the 2022 British Fashion Awards after-party on Monday night.

The professional footballer, 20, and the model, also 20, seemed in high spirits as they walked hand in hand to the star-studded event at The Twenty Two in London’s Mayfair after confirming their reconciliation.

Mia flaunted her incredible figure in a sheer red lace midi dress that flashed her underwear as she posed with her beau.

The model added inches to her body in a pair of black sky-high heels and carried her belongings in a chic matching bag.

She kept warm under a long black leather jacket and accompanied by several dazzling jewellery.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham looked good in a gray double-breasted Dior suit and black trainers.

Romeo added tinted glasses to the number and a black shoulder bag that he also wore on the red carpet earlier that night.

The couple were all smiling as they arrived at the Twenty Two party to celebrate Jefferson Hack, hosted by Tilda Swinton and Lila Moss.

Earlier in the evening, Romeo and Mia put on breathtaking displays as they attended the British Fashion Awards.

The stunning model showed off her legs in a white mini dress made up of nets and feathers, while elevating her height with knee-high black boots.

Meanwhile, the pro footballer donned the same smart gray Dior suit and black trainers as he walked the red carpet.

Romeo recently confirmed he is back together with Mia as the pair went on a night out together to celebrate her 20th birthday.

They were joined by a group of friends in photos posted to his Instagram story on Saturday — before he gushed about the “gorgeous” model on her big day by sharing some old photos.

He also revealed that his former love made his latest feed snap, which saw him looks very trendy in a black leather jacket and gray flared pants.

In his caption, Romeo posted the camera emoji and Mia’s username.

Next to the group shot, Romeo wrote, “Ganggggg,” while he wrote, “Happy burfday [sic] lovely [heart] :) @mimimoocher,” for the birthday tribute.

The pair were both in London’s Shoreditch when they went to 25 Paul Street after hours.

The retro-style venue offers disco-inspired cocktails, with bottle service up to £850.

Last week, he hinted at their reconciliation with a niftily cropped photo of him receiving a kiss on the cheek from a mysterious love interest. Before that, he had been seen as fun for Mia’s social media snaps.

This latest update comes four months after the couple confirmed their split and Romeo deleted all traces of London-based model Mia from his Instagram.

It is believed that the toll of a long-distance relationship ultimately contributed to the breakup with Romeo pursuing a football career in Miami, Florida.

Mia and Romeo celebrated their three-year anniversary shortly before announcing their split earlier this year.

She remained friends with his family and even collaborated with his mother Victoria Beckham on her self-titled fashion brand.

Sources confirmed to MailOnline that the couple split due to the pressures caused by their conflicting work schedules, with Romeo spending much of his time in the United States while pursuing a football career.

Romeo currently plays for Inter Miami II – a team manager owned by family friend Phil Neville who played at Manchester United alongside Romeo’s father David.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Essentially the long distance relationship at their young age took its toll. Romeo and Mia are both lovely young people, they adore each other and the family loves Mia.

She continues to work with Victoria Beckham through her work, but unfortunately Romeo and Mia are no longer together.

“Romeo is focused on his football and life in Miami,” the source added. ‘It’s friendly. The pair still support each other in their respective careers.”

The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.

The Model of the Year award recognizes the global impact of a model that has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.

The nominees are Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.

Nominees for Designer of the Year are Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.

Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner are up for the Independent British Brand Award.

Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award are Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.

Burberry is being recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.