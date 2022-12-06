British Fashion Awards 2022: Olivia Culpo puts on busty display in tight tank top and ruffled skirt

Olivia Culpo bares some skin while walking the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards in London on Monday.

The 30-year-old model wore a little black top that pushed up her ample cleavage and a ruffled silver skirt.

She parted her silky brown hair in the middle and let her long locks fall to her back.

Culpo painted her full lips hot pink and thick eyebrows sat just above her eyes, which were tinted with heavy mascara.

She was surrounded by a number of stars during the event, including Dixie D’Amelio, Demetra Pinsent, Poppy Delevigne, Sabrina Elba, Han So-hee and Charlotte Tilbury.

They all stood next to each other while on the red carpet. They all wore fabulous outfits and posed together with big smiles on their faces.

She sipped an alcoholic drink in an elegant glass while sitting at a table during the friendly affair.

Loads of fans: She was surrounded by a number of stars at the event (L to R: Danielle Marcan, Lily James, Culpo, Bella Tilbury, Charlotte Tilbury, Rita Ora, Sofia Tilbury and Elena Ora)

Have a drink: She sipped an alcoholic drink in an elegant glass while sitting at a table during the soft affair

The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

Hosted by British and Jamaican activist and actress Jodie Turner-Smith, the star-studded event is hosted by Diet Coke.

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

Celebration: The event, one of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture (L to R: Dixie D’Amelio, Demetra Pinset, Poppy Delevingne, Sabrina Elba, Han So Hee, Charlotte Tilbury, Culpo and Sabrina Carpenter)

The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.

The Model of the Year Award recognizes the global impact of a model who has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.

The nominees are Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.

Nominees for Designer of the Year are Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.

Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner are up for the Independent British Brand Award.

Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award are Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.

Burberry is being recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.