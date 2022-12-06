British Fashion Awards 2022: Olivia Culpo puts on busty display in tight tank top and ruffled skirt

Olivia Culpo bares some skin while walking the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards in London on Monday.
The 30-year-old model wore a little black top that pushed up her ample cleavage and a ruffled silver skirt.
She parted her silky brown hair in the middle and let her long locks fall to her back.
Busty: Olivia Culpo bared some skin as she walked the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards in London on Monday
Culpo painted her full lips hot pink and thick eyebrows sat just above her eyes, which were tinted with heavy mascara.
She was surrounded by a number of stars during the event, including Dixie D’Amelio, Demetra Pinsent, Poppy Delevigne, Sabrina Elba, Han So-hee and Charlotte Tilbury.
They all stood next to each other while on the red carpet. They all wore fabulous outfits and posed together with big smiles on their faces.
She sipped an alcoholic drink in an elegant glass while sitting at a table during the friendly affair.
Petite top: The 30-year-old model wore a petite black top that pushed up her ample cleavage and a ruffled silver skirt
Full Lips: Culpo painted her full lips bright pink
Groomed eyebrows: Culpo painted her full lips bright pink and thick eyebrows sat just above her eyes which were colored with heavy mascara
Loads of fans: She was surrounded by a number of stars at the event (L to R: Danielle Marcan, Lily James, Culpo, Bella Tilbury, Charlotte Tilbury, Rita Ora, Sofia Tilbury and Elena Ora)
Have a drink: She sipped an alcoholic drink in an elegant glass while sitting at a table during the soft affair
The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.
Hosted by British and Jamaican activist and actress Jodie Turner-Smith, the star-studded event is hosted by Diet Coke.
One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.
The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.
Iconic Venue: The 2022 Fashion Awards returned to iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5
Celebration: The event, one of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture (L to R: Dixie D’Amelio, Demetra Pinset, Poppy Delevingne, Sabrina Elba, Han So Hee, Charlotte Tilbury, Culpo and Sabrina Carpenter)
Annual Event: The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry (L to R: Culpo, guest, Winnie Harlow and Jourdan Dunn)
The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.
The Model of the Year Award recognizes the global impact of a model who has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.
The nominees are Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.
Nominees for Designer of the Year are Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.
‘Global Impact’: The Model of the Year award recognizes the global impact of a model that has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk
Backless: Culpo’s top was backless and showed off some skin
Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner are up for the Independent British Brand Award.
Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award are Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.
Burberry is being recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.
BRITISH FASHION AWARDS 2022 – THE WINNERS
Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino
Presented by: Florence Pugh
BFC Foundation Award: SSDALEY
Presented by: Golda Rosheuvel
Independent British brand: Wales Bonner
Presented by: Yasmin Finney & Burna Boy
Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation: Jefferson Hack
Presented by: Tilda Swinton
Leaders of change
The 15 designers, brands, creatives and individuals who have made positive change in the fashion industry over the past year in three categories: Environment, People and Creativity.
Presented by: Edward Enninful supported by Julie Pelipas
creativity
Recognizes designers and brands who have made a global impact over the past year through their creativity in design, campaigns, collaborations and strong business foundations, and who have shaped global fashion.
Presented by: Sam Smith, Alessandro Michele, Daniel Roseberry, Harris reed, Ibrahim Kamara and Raf Simons
Surroundings
Celebrates those who have made significant contributions to reducing the environmental impact of our industry to create positive change. They are the leaders and set the bar high by exploring new business models, design principles, production processes, consumption and disposal.
Presented by: Paris Jackson, Bethany Williams, Connor Ives, Gabriela Hearst, Marine Serre, Priya Ahluwalia
People
Recognizes those who have led change by encouraging equal, diverse and empowered employees from headquarters to the supply chain and shop floor. It focuses on the impact fashion has on communities.
Presented by: Emma Corrin, Aurora James, Harry Lambert, Julie Pelipas, Sinead Burke, Rafael Pavarotti
Award Model of the Year: Bella Hadid
Presented by: Ashley Graham
Outstanding Achievement Award: Yvon Chouinard
Presented by: Elizabeth Debicki
Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Katie Grand
Presented by: Charlotte Tilbury
Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience: Burberry
Presented by: Kojey Radical