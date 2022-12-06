Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » British Fashion Awards 2022: Leigh-Anne Pinnock wows in a chic ivory and black thigh-split gown
Entertainment

British Fashion Awards 2022: Leigh-Anne Pinnock wows in a chic ivory and black thigh-split gown

by Merry
written by Merry
There she is: Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked very stylish on Monday night as she attended the 2022 British Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall

British Fashion Awards 2022: Leigh-Anne Pinnock is a stylish figure in a chic ivory and black dress with thigh slits

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline

published: 23:31, Dec 5, 2022 | Updated: 02:09, Dec 6, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked very stylish on Monday night as she attended the 2022 British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Little Mix star, 31, turned heads in a chic ivory and black thigh-slit dress as she graced the red carpet at the glitzy fashion event.

Leigh-Anne’s dress had a satin heart-shaped panel, while the black skirt flowed into a train.

There she is: Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked very stylish on Monday night as she attended the 2022 British Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall

There she is: Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked very stylish on Monday night as she attended the 2022 British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall

The strapless number perfectly hugged her slim figure, with the singer pairing the dress with chunky black platform shoes.

The Black Magic hitmaker added even more accessories to her look by adding a dazzling diamond necklace, eye-catching earrings and an assortment of rings.

Her raven black locks were styled into a sleek ponytail with curls as she emphasized her features with a radiant makeup palette.

Leigh-Anne was in good company at the bash when she was seen posing with Maya Jama, who stunned in her busty black dress with a wide-brimmed hat.

Flawless: The Little Mix star, 31, turned heads in a chic ivory and black thigh-slit dress as she graced the red carpet at the glitzy fashion event

Flawless: The Little Mix star, 31, turned heads in a chic ivory and black thigh-slit dress as she graced the red carpet at the glitzy fashion event

Flawless: The Little Mix star, 31, turned heads in a chic ivory and black thigh-slit dress as she graced the red carpet at the glitzy fashion event

The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

The star-studded event was hosted by British and Jamaican activist and actress Jodie Turner-Smith and will be hosted by Diet Coke.

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

Gorgeous: Leigh-Anne's dress featured a satin heart-shaped panel, while the black skirt flowed into a train

Gorgeous: Leigh-Anne's dress featured a satin heart-shaped panel, while the black skirt flowed into a train

Gorgeous: Leigh-Anne’s dress featured a satin heart-shaped panel, while the black skirt flowed into a train

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.

The Model of the Year Award recognizes the global impact of a model who has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.

Dazzling:; To further enhance her look, the Black Magic hitmaker added a dazzling diamond necklace, eye-catching earrings and an assortment of rings

Dazzling:; To further enhance her look, the Black Magic hitmaker added a dazzling diamond necklace, eye-catching earrings and an assortment of rings

Dazzling:; To further enhance her look, the Black Magic hitmaker added a dazzling diamond necklace, eye-catching earrings and an assortment of rings

Style: Her raven locks were styled into a sleek ponytail with curls as she emphasized her features with a luminous makeup palette (pictured with Christine Quinn)

Style: Her raven locks were styled into a sleek ponytail with curls as she emphasized her features with a luminous makeup palette (pictured with Christine Quinn)

Style: Her raven locks were styled into a sleek ponytail with curls as she emphasized her features with a luminous makeup palette (pictured with Christine Quinn)

Nominees included Adut Akech, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse – with Bella Hadid taking the award.

Designer of the Year nominees included Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada – and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino went home.

In the running for the Independent British Brand Award were Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner.

Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award were Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.

Burberry was recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing the boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.

Strike a pose: Leigh-Anne was in good company at the bash when she was seen posing with Maya Jama, who stunned in her busty black dress with a wide-brimmed hat

Strike a pose: Leigh-Anne was in good company at the bash when she was seen posing with Maya Jama, who stunned in her busty black dress with a wide-brimmed hat

Strike a pose: Leigh-Anne was in good company at the bash when she was seen posing with Maya Jama, who was stunned in her busty black dress with a wide-brimmed hat

BRITISH FASHION AWARDS 2022 – THE WINNERS

Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

Presented by: Florence Pugh

BFC Foundation Award: SSDALEY

Presented by: Golda Rosheuvel

Independent British brand: Wales Bonner

Presented by: Yasmin Finney & Burna Boy

Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation: Jefferson Hack

Presented by: Tilda Swinton

Leaders of change

The 15 designers, brands, creatives and individuals who have made positive change in the fashion industry over the past year in three categories: Environment, People and Creativity.

Presented by: Edward Enninful supported by Julie Pelipas

creativity

Recognizes designers and brands who have made a global impact over the past year through their creativity in design, campaigns, collaborations and strong business foundations, and who have shaped global fashion.

Presented by: Sam Smith, Alessandro Michele, Daniel Roseberry, Harris reed, Ibrahim Kamara and Raf Simons

Surroundings

Celebrates those who have made significant contributions to reducing the environmental impact of our industry to create positive change. They are the leaders and set the bar high by exploring new business models, design principles, production processes, consumption and disposal.

Presented by: Paris Jackson, Bethany Williams, Connor Ives, Gabriela Hearst, Marine Serre, Priya Ahluwalia

People

Recognizes those who have led change by encouraging equal, diverse and empowered employees from headquarters to the supply chain and shop floor. It focuses on the impact fashion has on communities.

Presented by: Emma Corrin, Aurora James, Harry Lambert, Julie Pelipas, Sinead Burke, Rafael Pavarotti

Award Model of the Year: Bella Hadid

Presented by: Ashley Graham

Outstanding Achievement Award: Yvon Chouinard

Presented by: Elizabeth Debicki

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Katie Grand

Presented by: Charlotte Tilbury

Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience: Burberry

Presented by: Kojey Radical

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Ciara flashes her cleavage in plunging festive top

Sir David Jason admits he and Nicholas Lyndhurst...

Whoopi Goldberg defends 1974 Mel Brooks comedy Blazing...

Shane Warne’s son Jackson flaunts his bulging biceps...

Hailey Bieber poses up a storm in sheer...

Vanessa Bryant wishes her daughter Bianka a happy...

People’s Choice Awards

Julie Andrews addresses whether her character will return...

Julia Andrews addresses whether her character will return...

Matt Lucas exits ‘The Great British Baking Show’:...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More