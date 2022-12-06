British Fashion Awards 2022: Leigh-Anne Pinnock wows in a chic ivory and black thigh-split gown

British Fashion Awards 2022: Leigh-Anne Pinnock is a stylish figure in a chic ivory and black dress with thigh slits

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked very stylish on Monday night as she attended the 2022 British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Little Mix star, 31, turned heads in a chic ivory and black thigh-slit dress as she graced the red carpet at the glitzy fashion event.

Leigh-Anne’s dress had a satin heart-shaped panel, while the black skirt flowed into a train.

There she is: Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked very stylish on Monday night as she attended the 2022 British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall

The strapless number perfectly hugged her slim figure, with the singer pairing the dress with chunky black platform shoes.

The Black Magic hitmaker added even more accessories to her look by adding a dazzling diamond necklace, eye-catching earrings and an assortment of rings.

Her raven black locks were styled into a sleek ponytail with curls as she emphasized her features with a radiant makeup palette.

Leigh-Anne was in good company at the bash when she was seen posing with Maya Jama, who stunned in her busty black dress with a wide-brimmed hat.

Flawless: The Little Mix star, 31, turned heads in a chic ivory and black thigh-slit dress as she graced the red carpet at the glitzy fashion event

The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

The star-studded event was hosted by British and Jamaican activist and actress Jodie Turner-Smith and will be hosted by Diet Coke.

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

Gorgeous: Leigh-Anne’s dress featured a satin heart-shaped panel, while the black skirt flowed into a train

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.

The Model of the Year Award recognizes the global impact of a model who has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.

Dazzling:; To further enhance her look, the Black Magic hitmaker added a dazzling diamond necklace, eye-catching earrings and an assortment of rings

Style: Her raven locks were styled into a sleek ponytail with curls as she emphasized her features with a luminous makeup palette (pictured with Christine Quinn)

Nominees included Adut Akech, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse – with Bella Hadid taking the award.

Designer of the Year nominees included Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada – and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino went home.

In the running for the Independent British Brand Award were Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner.

Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award were Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.

Burberry was recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing the boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.

Strike a pose: Leigh-Anne was in good company at the bash when she was seen posing with Maya Jama, who was stunned in her busty black dress with a wide-brimmed hat