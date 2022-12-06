British Fashion Awards 2022: Laura Carmichael puts on a VERY leggy display in a black draped dress

<!–

Laura Carmichael showed off her sensational style when she attended the 2022 British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday night.

The Downton Abbey star, 36, was very leggy in a draped black velvet dress with a cut-out detail.

She paired the elegant ensemble with a pair of black heels while accessorizing with diamond jewels.

Laura sported a blush makeup look with a touch of nude lipstick, as she styled her short golden locks into loose waves.

The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

Hosted by British and Jamaican activist and actress Jodie Turner-Smith, the star-studded event is hosted by Diet Coke.

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.

The Model of the Year Award recognizes the global impact of a model who has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.

The nominees are Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.

Nominees for Designer of the Year are Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.

Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner are up for the Independent British Brand Award.

Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award are Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.

Burberry is being recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.