British family man dies on holiday in Tenerife after his wife heard him yell and fall to the ground

A British family man died suddenly while on holiday in Tenerife after his wife heard him scream and fell to the ground.

Gareth Moores, 48, from Royton, Oldham, had flown to the Canary Islands last month with his wife Colete, 56, and his 19-year-old son Jake.

The father-of-two, who also has two stepchildren, had spent much of the day lounging by the pool before dining and watching entertainment at a resort in Santa Cruz.

But around 4am that morning, Mrs. Moores heard him scream before falling to the floor where he sadly died.

She told the Manchester Evening News: ‘You pack your bags, get in your taxi and trot to the airport. You don’t think you’re going to get one yourself.

‘We had a great time. Then at 4am he just cried out, fell to the ground and died almost instantly. My son works for Ryanair and luckily with his education he started CPR. But there was nothing there.

“By the time the medics came, they were working on him for an hour, but that was it. He was only 48 – there were no symptoms, nothing. He had just built a large extension for us. It’s just crazy.’

Ms Moores said her husband, who was a butcher at Shane’s Quality Meats, was thrilled about their journey, which began on November 8.

He said he was “ready to go” after a 12-hour work day, starting at 4:30 a.m., and completing the extension to his home.

The couple had been together for 28 years and were married for 20 years. Together they had two children Jake, 19, and Lillie. Mr Moores was also stepfather to Leanne, 38, and Ashleigh, 35.

His wife said, “I think I’m still trying to process it. I keep waiting for the door to open as he comes in screaming.

At the opening of his inquest yesterday at Rochdale Coroners Court, his death was described as 'not certain' and further inquiries would be made.

‘He never left the house without a kiss on the cheek or a pat on the arm. All five of us would get “good morning, I love you, have a nice day” without fail.”

Since his death, the family has received hundreds of messages and an outpouring of love from those who knew Mr. Moores.

The butcher had previously worked two or three days a week in an auxiliary position in Dr. Kershaw’s Hospice. Those who helped at the hospice also contacted the family.

Ms Moores added: ‘The messages are great, it really helped us,’ said Colette.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for the support they’ve given us. We had 23 bouquets of flowers sent home.’

She also thanked TUI for helping to arrange for Mr Moores to be brought home following his death in the early hours of November 12.

At the opening of his inquest yesterday at Rochdale Coroners Court, his death was described as ‘not certain’ and further inquiries will be made.

The inquest was postponed to January 23 next year for a review.