British embassy worker was raped and murdered by an Uber driver after ‘girls’ night out’ in Beirut

A British embassy employee was brutally raped and murdered by an Uber driver after a ‘girl’s night out’ in Beirut, a judicial inquiry has found.

Rebecca Dykes was strangled by taxi driver Tariq Houshieh when he attacked her after she tried to return home to Lebanon’s capital in December 2017.

The 30-year-old’s body was later found dumped by the roadside – investigations revealed she had been strangled with the cord from Houshieh’s hoodie.

He would be sentenced to death in 2019 for what the judge in the case described as a “premeditated and willful act.”

Now an inquest into her death, which opened this week in London, has learned that the killer is trying to get his sentence commuted.

Tarek Houshieh (pictured) strangled Mrs Dykes to death with his hoodie cord before dumping her body

A coroner at the Inner South London Coroner’s Court in Southwark learned that Ms Dykes had worked for the Department for International Development and was in Lebanon dealing with refugees fleeing the war in Syria.

She was supposed to fly back to the UK for Christmas but was instead brutally murdered after a night out in Beirut’s Gemmayzeh district and her body was found on December 16, 2017.

The Briton’s family said at the time they “would never fully recover” from their loss and that she had “improved the lives of countless refugees and vulnerable host communities” through her work in Lebanon.

Houshieh, who was traced using CCTV footage, worked as a taxi driver despite a criminal record and was arrested twice in the past for alleged harassment and theft, Agence-France Presse reports.

After the incident, Lebanon’s government urged people not to use the company, with a minister calling it unsafe.

Gloves can be seen on the ground in the area where Mrs Dykes’s body is said to have been found, just outside Beirut

Ms Dykes’ worked with the British Embassy in Lebanon to help the country cope with an influx of refugees from Syria at the time of her death

During the inquest into her death, coroner Andrew Harrison questioned security personnel at the British Embassy in Beirut whether there were any rules to protect staff outside of work, My London reports.

Security officer Alyson King told the court that all staff received a safety briefing when they started, personal alarms, regular workshops and women-only meetings.

She added that at the time of Ms Dykes’s death, staff had been advised to use only three taxi companies vetted by the embassy for personal travel – Uber was not one of them.

Ms King said: ‘It later emerged that many employees used other taxi companies when they found it convenient.’

When Mr Harrison asked if the safety briefing was adequate at the time, Ms King said yes, leaving the coroner to wonder how that could be the case if many employees were using unsupervised taxi companies.

Bharat Joshi, head of security at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said a review following Ms Dykes’ death found a ‘very very strong’ security culture.

He said many embassy employees chose not to follow the advice that they use vetted taxi companies, with many turning to Uber because of their “familiarity” with the brand and the potential wait times for the vetted companies.

He added that there had “never been a serious incident” involving Uber in Lebanon before.

Her heartbroken family said they would “never fully recover” from her death. Pictured: A candle vigil outside the National Museum of Beirut after her death

Ms Dyke’s sister asked witnesses if the advice had been changed to actively urge staff to stop using Uber after her death, to which she was told they had aligned their advice with that of the Lebanese government.

Her mother, Jane Houng, told the court via a video link that she hopes “no parent has to go through what we have.”

She said: ‘One thing that hurt me a lot was that the embassy staff are now wearing a personal alarm. I think if Rebecca had worn a personal alarm at the time, it probably would have saved her life.

“When I went to Lebanon shortly after her death and sat down with Rebecca’s friends and colleagues, they all said they were using Uber. For personal travel, it was common for people to use Uber taxis.”

Tarek Houshieh was suspected of falsifying his criminal record documents to work as a driver in the city

The coroner determined that there had been unlawful killing and said “major steps” had been taken in the years after Ms Dykes’s death to improve the safety of staff at the embassy.

Meanwhile, her killer is battling the death penalty imposed on him by the Mount Lebanon Criminal Court.

Judge Hanna Braidi accused Houshi of raping and murdering the British embassy official in a ‘premeditated and willful act’.

Lebanese judges routinely demand death sentences in murder cases, but Houshi’s verdict is subject to appeal.

In addition, Lebanon has not carried out any executions since 2004, according to Human Rights Watch.

At the time, Uber said it was “appalled by this senseless act of violence.”