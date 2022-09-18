British doctor says Australians are ‘quite RACIST’ and discourages others from moving Down Under

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A British doctor has accused Australians of being racist and looking down on international medical graduates.

dr. Salim Uddin has been candid about his experience studying as a medical professional and revealed that he has made plans to travel to Melbourne.

“It’s not the land of the rising sun and golden rainbows and springs and clear waters,” he told Medical Podcast Strive Med.

“The Aussies are pretty racist, this is just a fact. They’re not that IMG friendly.’

‘IMG’ is an abbreviation for international medical graduate and refers to a doctor who has graduated from a school outside the country where he wants to work.

“Unless you’re in a big city, a metropolis, and you’re not white.

“If you’re more on the browner end of your life, the Aussies can be pretty mean, especially if you’re Asian.”

dr. Uddin said racism was just the “tip of the iceberg” and that one of his biggest problems was getting a visa.

“I found that very difficult,” he said. “And actually I now advise any F1 or F2 not to go to Australia.”

F1 and F2 refer to physicians pursuing a two-year postgraduate medical course known as the Foundation Program.

Physicians are required to complete the course so that they can make the transition from medical school to specialist and general practice.

‘I’ve been working on my application for seven months now, I’m still in my first phase. If I don’t get my visa in February, I won’t be able to do my job there.’

dr. Uddin admitted that working conditions and pay in Australia were much better at triple what he would earn in the UK.

The average salary for a doctor in Australia is about $160,000 or $128,000 for entry-level jobs.

The average salary for a doctor in the UK is $128,000 or $68,000 for beginners.

‘You get more holiday leave, you get more study time. It is also a much more relaxed lifestyle. Thirty-eight hour weeks. The job is great.

‘That’s the nice thing about going to Australia. It’s easy to get a job. I applied online, I had a five minute interview.’

Video of the podcast was shared on TikTok, where some social media users agreed with his claims.

‘Australian. WHERE. and a lot of it is quiet insidious racism that is very hard to deal with,” one person wrote.

A second added: ‘Facts….was affected during my placement (as a Middle Eastern person)’.

Other social media users disagreed, praising the country’s cultural diversity.

‘I have lived in Sydney for over 10 years,’ one wrote.

‘It is very multicultural and diverse. Do you think Sydney doesn’t represent the whole continent?’