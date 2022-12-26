British creativity sells well abroad, we need to nurture it

One of the delights of this season has been seeing London return to all its splendor, with the lights of its theaters and operas on, full of people.

In recent weeks it has been possible to enjoy the exquisite escapism of the Royal Ballet’s Nutcracker and see a vigorous Henry V at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, a meditation on patriotism, what it means to be English and the trauma of a nation in the death of a monarch.

Though sometimes seen as frivolous or elitist, galleries, concerts, and museums generate a lot of money and jobs. So do the other forms of creativity in which Britain excels, including software, games and computer services.

From Adele and our music industry to British theaters and UK computer game firms, creativity is Britain’s greatest asset.

Recent data shows that the creative sector contributed £109bn of value to the UK economy in 2021, or around 2.3% of total GDP.

Whether it’s Adele’s comeback tour or extravagant fashion, British creativity sells very well abroad.

The UK was the world’s second-biggest exporter of music in 2020, a status we owe to stars dating back to the Beatles and Rolling Stones in the 1960s.

The arts can also play an important role in leveling up, as the Government has recognised, fostering local pride and improving the quality of life in the regions.

It goes without saying that London shouldn’t hog too much money at the expense of the rest of the country.

But the use of the arts to advance a leveling agenda must be approached with sensitivity and intelligence. If not, it will do more harm than good.

The move by the Arts Council of England to force the English National Opera (ENO) to leave London for a new base in Manchester, under threat of losing its funding, seems like a textbook example of how not to do it.

In its investment program for 2023 to 2026, the Arts Council announced £383m of new support for the North. But this was accompanied by threats to ENO, which lost its status as a ‘national portfolio organization’ with the right to guaranteed support.

Opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel Jones wants to come to the rescue and has started a petition signed by tens of thousands of people. On Christmas morning, he said that ENO informed him that he is in talks with the Arts Council of England and that he will have news about future funding in mid-January.

So there may still be a happy ending for ENO, although that wouldn’t alter the absurdity of the entire saga.

The idea that it could simply be transplanted from London to Manchester is an insult to both great cities, implying, with great condescension, that the only way to bring culture north is to import it from the capital.

Fostering the creative sector in regions is more likely to work if it focuses on theater, gallery and arts companies that are rooted in those communities.

The Arts Council’s behavior has been criticized by MPs from both major parties, including Sir Bob Neill, the Conservative chairman of the all-party opera group.

It is a worrying episode, which reveals a lack of respect not only towards ENO but also towards the arts in general.

Creativity is too important to the economy and society to be subject to such threats of rampant cultural hooliganism.