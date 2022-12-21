British couple killed by carbon monoxide poisoning at their home in Majorca are named

<!–

The name of a British couple who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in their farm in Mallorca has been released.

Michael Rowan, 62, and his partner, 56, Sharon Price, were found lifeless on Monday at the estate near the picturesque town of Selva after their UK-based son requested a check-up.

Their bodies were said to have remained undiscovered for two days in the house they moved into last year.

It was confirmed overnight that the autopsies had confirmed the investigators’ initial suspicions that the deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Local reports linked the intoxication to a wood-burning stove leak through loose piping, which allowed toxic fumes to enter the room where it was installed.

The engine of a portable generator was said to have been kept inside the property despite recommendations that these types of devices should be kept outside, and is also believed to have produced the odorless and colorless gas responsible for their deaths.

At around 4 p.m. on Monday, the alarm was raised after a person watching the estate discovered their bodies.

Selva’s mayor Joan Rotger went to the scene after being informed of the news.

Before the results of the autopsy were known, he told regional TV channel IB3 that the most likely hypothesis being considered was that of poisoning related to gas combustion.

He also revealed that the expat couple bought the property about a year and a half ago.

The house is located in the municipality of Selva, although it is outside the small town at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains, just off the road that connects Inca to Mancor de la Vall in the north of Mallorca.

It is not yet clear whether the couple’s family plans to repatriate their bodies and whether relatives have traveled to the island.

A Foreign Office spokesman told MailOnline: “We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in Mallorca and are in contact with the local authorities.”