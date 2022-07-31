British couple in their 80s are found dead in the pool of their holiday home in the south of France

A British couple in their 80s were found dead last night in their swimming pool at their holiday home in the south of France.

They were discovered by their neighbors who were coming to eat at the husband and wife’s house in Gignac, Hérault.

No one answered the door when they arrived, so they entered the couple’s second home and found both their bodies floating in the pool. French media France Bleu reports.

The English couple were discovered by their neighbors who were coming to eat at their home in Gignac, Hérault in southern France (stock image)

Emergency services attended the incident, but none of the English holidaymakers could be rescued.

The couple reportedly visit their luxury holiday home in the Occitania region of France several times a year.

They were reportedly very nice people and sometimes participated in activities in the city.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, but it is not considered suspicious.

There was no break-in and no theft at the property.

One theory is that one of the couples witnessed their husband drown and when he came to their rescue also unfortunately drowned, a source close to the investigation told the French news channel La Dépeche.