British couple beaten to death and their bodies thrown to crocodiles in South Africa, court hears

A British couple were brutally murdered and their bodies thrown to crocodiles by a ruthless gang who struck as they scoured a remote South African nature reserve for rare seeds in 2018, a court heard.

Respected botanists Rod Saunders, 74, and wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year scouring wild mountains and forests to find coveted items for their booming worldwide mail-order business.

But while on their travels, they were said to meet a gruesome end when they were attacked, kidnapped, beaten to death and then put in their sleeping bags and thrown into a river infested with cannibals.

Their badly decomposed bodies, which had been eaten by the reptiles when they were pulled from the water by fishermen days later, were unrecognizable as the missing couple and were taken to morgues.

It was only months later, when police could find no trace of the British couple, that they ordered all unidentified or unclaimed bodies in morgues to be DNA tested. That’s when Rod and Rachel were identified.

The full-scale manhunt for the frog hunters had already resulted in four arrests – three of whom have been charged with their murder, kidnapping, robbery and theft of the couple.

Adventure-seeking botanist couple Rod Saunders, 74, and Rachel Saunders, 63, were reported missing on February 10, 2018, after entering the Ngoye Forest Reserve 30 miles north of Durban in South Africa

Sayefundeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 39, his wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 28, and their lodger at the time Mussa Ahmad Jackson, 35, all deny kidnapping, murder, robbery and theft at the Durban High Court.

The fourth suspect, who was found to have bought cellphones belonging to the Saunders family but was not involved in the kidnapping and murder, was given a suspended sentence in exchange for key evidence.

The tragic couple were keen adventurers who set up a successful business in Cape Town selling seeds they found in remote areas to customers around the world, the court was told of their final journey.

They left their home in Cape Town in their Toyota Land Cruiser on 5 February 2018 to hold a meeting in the Drakensberg Mountains of Kwa-Zulu Natal 900 miles away with a BBC TV documentary film crew.

The internationally renowned botanists were interviewed by TV presenter Nick Bailey for an episode of Gardeners World as they searched the Drakensberg mountain region for rare Gladioli flower seeds.

A selfie taken by Mr. Bailey and posted on his Twitter account and a photo taken by producer Robin Matthews during filming is actually believed to be the last photos taken of them alive.

After filming, expert gardener Rod and microbiologist wife Rachel, who had been married for over 30 years, parted ways with the TV presenter and set out to camp by a dam in a remote forest.

They were last in contact with an employee at their workplace Silverhill Seeds, which they run from their home in Cape Town, on February 8, just three days after they left to meet the BBC.

Dr. Saunders and her husband Rod said they were heading for the Ngoye Forest Reserve 90 miles north of Durban but were never heard from again. On February 10, the alarm was raised.

The court was told: ‘On or about February 10, the investigating officer received information that Rodney Saunders and his wife Dr. Rachel Saunders from Cape Town had been kidnapped in the Kwa-Zulu Natal region.

‘It was established on 13 February that the defendants withdrew money from various ATMs, amounting to the theft of R734,000 (£37,000), and there was a robbery of their Land Cruiser and of camping equipment.

“It is alleged that between the 10th and 15th of February in Ngoye Forest the accused unlawfully and willfully killed Rachel Saunders and between the same dates unlawfully and willfully killed Rodney Saunders”, it read.

The couple spent six months of the year scouring wild mountains and forests for coveted seeds for their thriving worldwide mail order business Silver Hill Seeds

Murdered British botanists Rod (left) and Rachel Saunders (centre) on a hike with the Pacific Bulb Society

On February 15, 2018, Sayefundeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 39, and his wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 28, were both arrested at their home in Endlovini, which is just 30 miles from Ngoye Forest, where Saunders disappeared.

It came after the Hawks, an organized crime unit, found a link between Mr and Mrs Saunders’ mobile phones and those of the suspects and applied for a search warrant.

It was said that a number of items which had been purchased at Dr. Saunders’ bank card, was found, including receipts in Bibi Patel’s handbag, which corresponded to the date and time of use by Dr. Saunders bank card.

The court heard: ‘On March 23, the third accused, Mussa Ahmad Jackson, was arrested and he gave a statement that he was woken by Patel at their home on February 10 and told to meet Del Vecchio on the road.

‘Del Vecchio in the Land Cruiser and Patel and Jackson followed to the Tugela River Bridge where they helped him remove sleeping bags from the back of the Toyota and they threw them with human bodies into the river’.

The victims’ Land Cruiser was found on February 19 with a large amount of blood in the trunk, which was later confirmed to belong to Dr. Rachel Saunders, the court heard.

Rachel’s body had been recovered from the crocodile-infested Tugela River on 14 February and Rod’s on 17 February by a local fisherman, but both bodies were initially not linked to the missing persons investigation.

The tragic couple, seen here on another seed hunt with the Pacific Bulb Society, were allegedly targeted by Sayefundeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 39, his wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 28, and their lodger at the time Mussa Ahmad Jackson, 35, all of whom deny the kidnapping, murder, robbery and theft

Rod and Rachel Saunders on one of their many expeditions into the wilderness of the South African mountains to collect seeds for their global mail order gardening business in Cape Town

Later DNA checks at morgues finally showed that a badly decomposed body at a morgue came back on April 25th and identified the male body as Rod, and the second DNA check result received on June 6th identified Rachel.

Both are believed to have died from being bludgeoned to death with a blunt instrument after being kidnapped and robbed, then dropped from the bridge into the river for crocodiles to devour.

On February 10, a message from Del Vecchio to his wife and their lodgers at the time said there was an elderly couple in the woods and that it is a good ‘hunt’ and that he has ‘the target’.

Del Vecchio in a message to an unknown person allegedly sent ‘when the brothers in kinya go out and do this work, it is very important that the body of the victims is never found.

‘It’s still a missing person case,’ he said quietly.

When Rod and Rachel first met, he was nursery manager at the world-famous Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Cape Town, and Rachel was a leading microbiologist at a nearby university.

Rachel was a keen collector of indigenous seeds and traveled to all corners of South Africa to find different types of Gladioli and after they were married Rod decided to quit his job to join her on her travels.

South African born Rachel received dual citizenship after marrying British born Rod and the couple traveled the world lecturing on their passion and expertise in Gladioli in South Africa.

In 1995 the couple set up Silverhill Seeds named after their home in Silverhill Crescent and built a successful business working from home, employing staff to sell their seeds around the world.

The trial continues.