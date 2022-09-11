British comedian Adam Kay was raped in New Zealand – and his attacker ‘thanked’ him afterwards

A British comedian has revealed the horror of being raped in a New Zealand sauna in a new book about how he left a career in medicine for comedy and writing.

Adam Kay was working as a doctor and doing comedy part-time when he got the chance to perform a 20-minute set at a medical conference in New Zealand.

He thought it would be his comedic break, and also planned to cheat on his wife there, with a man, and then return to her and live a heterosexual life.

A sauna “sounded like probably the most appealing/least terrible option and the best chance of getting what I wanted, both pronto and incognito,” he said.

What happened when he went to the sauna, after giving a false name and putting a French accent at the entrance, was harrowing, and for 10 years he didn’t tell anyone.

“A man in his forties got up, grabbed my arm and wordlessly led me into a dimly lit cell, where he raped me,” then said “thank you.”

Comedian Adam Kay (pictured) has spoken candidly about rape in a New Zealand sauna in his new book

Before he left for New Zealand, Kay writes, his “Internet search history … made Freddie Mercury blush.”

He thought to himself that ‘cheating is bad. And premeditated cheating is probably worse than spontaneous cheating, just as murder is worse than manslaughter’.

But he also reasoned with himself that what he intended to do was “all right.”

“I went all the way to New Zealand to do it, so she couldn’t possibly find out or get hurt; it was even thoughtful. It would be just this once,’ he said.

‘I didn’t want anyone in particular, I didn’t know who I was going to cheat on, just that it had to happen.

“And I’d cheat on her with a man, so it didn’t really count.”

His internet searches led him to settle for going to a sauna as something he had to do to get it out of his system.

But having never done this before, he had no idea what to expect.

Kay likes to give people the benefit of the doubt and later tried to “find out if there was a misunderstanding, something I did wrong.”

He wanted to be able to attribute it to poor communication on his part.

Adam Kay is pictured at the National Book Awards on November 20, 2018 in London, England

“But I can’t—the truth of it is inescapable. I was clear. I said no when it became clear that he wanted this interaction to go much further than I did,” he wrote.

“I said no, again, when he started. I said no when he overwhelmed me and pushed my head into a wipeable pillow that reeked of antiseptic.’

Kay tried to scream, but knew he wouldn’t be heard, “not by this man who wouldn’t hear it, nor by anyone else, thanks to the rhythmic thump of the music.”

The rapist then said “thank you” before leaving.

‘Thank you. You don’t thank someone you just raped, do you? Was it my permission to come here in the first place?’ wrote Kay.

Adam Kay is pictured at the Jonathan Ross Show on November 30, 2019 in London

“Not pulling my hand away when he took my arm—was that a way of saying yes, in a language I’d never learned, and ignored anything I’d say after that?”

Kay said going to the police was unthinkable.

‘If you say it out loud, it becomes real; I could never deny it or pretend it never happened, which already felt like my only way through,” he wrote.

He convinced himself that his case was fragile anyway. The police, he thought, would tell him ‘you can’t be raped if you specifically look for sex’.

For ten years he told no one what had happened to him. “Maybe I was too embarrassed,” he wrote.

“Or maybe I just knew from the moment it happened that I would never forget: Every minute, every second, etched in indelible ink on me, would be with me forever.”

Adam Kay’s Undoctored: The Story of a Medic Who Was Out of Patients is out Sept. 13.