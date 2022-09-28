British bride, 27, and her hen party have jewellery and luxury goods worth nearly £70,000 stolen

A British bride has told how she and her hen party stole jewelery and luxury designer items worth nearly £70,000 while on holiday in Marbella.

The group of a dozen women and one man were devastated when their rented Airbnb villa was looted last Saturday night while they were eating.

The thieves took six rings worth more than £27,000 on the first night of the hen weekend, along with sets of diamonds and gold earrings, two Rolex watches worth £15,850, four car keys, three house keys and ten passports.

The catch also included eight designer Armani, Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus and Balenciaga handbags, Alexander Wang and Hermes slippers, Prada and Gucci purses, designer sunglasses, Christina Louboutin heels and three Dyson Airwrap hair stylers.

But the thieves almost gave themselves away by also stealing five sets of Airpods from the villa near Puerto Banús, which cost £2,711 for three nights on Airbnb.

One of the women found a signal from her stolen wireless earphones on Sunday afternoon that showed they were in a residential complex in Calahonda near Marbella.

The 27-year-old bride from north London who only mentioned her name when Sandra and nine of her friends jumped into their two rental cars to drive to the address, while the others made statements to police.

During the trip, they called the police to give them the map coordinates of the Apple earphones and the possible location of the thieves.

Footage shows the looted villa as the party returned from their dinner to find that the collection of goods had been stolen

When the bride was outside the complex, she saw a blond woman getting into a car with a man and another woman.

The bride, of Turkish descent and working as a pharmacy assistant, believed that the blonde woman had appeared at her Airbnb villa on Saturday and pretended to be a cleaning lady.

She told Spanish police about her suspicions when officers arrived in five cars and the woman was arrested along with the man and the other woman.

The bride said police promised her they would try to get a search warrant to locate the stolen property in the residential area.

She and her friends ended up waiting outside the complex for more than six hours, but no warrant was issued.

They claim the two women and the man returned on Sunday evening after being freed by police.

Sandra said she and her friends eventually fled in their rental car when the trio, who they believed were suspects, chased them away and reportedly threatened them.

But the Airbnb villa manager said the bachelorette party revelers had wrongly taken the blame for the three people who were approached by the police.

He told MailOnline that the woman who showed up at his Airbnb was his official cleaner who had wanted to get some of her tools from the yard.

The manager named Benjamin claimed she was a different person from the woman seen and photographed by the bride outside the residential complex in Calahonda.

He said the bride’s claim that the two women were the same person was therefore “totally wrong.”

Benjamin said, ‘We’ve known our cleaner for a long time, and we’ve never (had) a problem.’

He described it as “this very strange story” and said the two women were both blond like “a million other women in Marbella” but were “99% different”.

Sandra said she was married in a civil ceremony on September 17 and planned her bachelorette weekend for her traditional Turkish ceremony in London on November 26.

One of the women on the bachelorette weekend carries a Louis Vuitton bag before it was stolen by the thieves (pictured)

Pictured: A separate image shows a Balenciaga bag that was also stolen in the villa raid

Pictured: A Jacquemus bag stolen during the Marbella villa raid

She said: “The hen weekend took months and months of planning, and everyone was looking forward to it.

“Having all our valuables stolen the first night was just devastating. The thieves knew exactly what they were doing.

‘They only stole designer items, valuable jewelry and all kinds of gadgets. A few people had insurance to cover things like rings, but the others didn’t.’

The bride said she arrived in Spain on a Wizz Air flight on Saturday with her friends and relatives and had checked into their seven-bedroom villa, complete with a swimming pool.

Sandra said she had been given two sets of keys to the property from a member of the management staff, but then she complained that the pool needed cleaning.

She added: ‘An hour or so later we were still unpacking our clothes when this lady showed up saying she was a window cleaner.

“I assumed she was the cleaning lady sent over the pool by management and I let her in the gate.

She then walked through the garden for a few minutes and disappeared. I don’t believe she entered the villa.’

The bachelorette party went out to dinner at the Mosh Kitchen party retreat before returning to the villa around 1:30 am to find it had been looted.

She said, “They’d searched closets, taking everything of value, and even the entire safe that was pinned to a wall.

‘The safe contained various jewelry and passports. They must have had a specialist tool to pry it away.

“Everything was on the floor. It was just heartbreaking. But there was no sign of a break-in and the windows were all secure so they must have used keys to get in.

“We reported it to the police straight away and they came out, but there was a bit of a language barrier as we didn’t speak Spanish.

“The police then left us. We were all terrified because we didn’t know if the thieves would come back, and no one could sleep.

“We were checking the location of the Airpods and got a signal from one of the sets the next afternoon.

“We went to the specified location and met the police there. Then we were just explaining the situation when this lady came out and I recognized her as the woman who had come to the villa and said she was a cleaning lady.

“She and two others got into a car, but the police stopped them and took them in for questioning.

“The police told us they would try to get a search warrant for the house to search for our belongings, but that never happened.

The aftermath of the theft at the villa shows items lying on the floor and a half-empty wardrobe (pictured left and right)

Sandra had planned the hen weekend for everyone to relax and have fun the week before her traditional Turkish ceremony. Pictured: One of the stolen rings, which cost £10k. was worth

“Then the three people were released and returned to the address. They got out of a car and suddenly saw us and got very angry.

“The man went into the trunk of his car to get some bolt cutters, and then two of them came running towards us.

“We ran because we were so scared. Everyone jumped in the cars and we drove off. But we were in such a hurry that a car hit a wall and scraped the paint.’

Sandra said she was sure the woman she saw at the house was the woman who had been at the villa before, and claimed she picked her photo when she was shown a selection at the police station.

She added that she and her friends were forced to apply for temporary passports to get home.

Sandra revealed that the loot of stolen items consisted of two pairs of Balenciaga trainers (£800 and £600), 24 carat gold hoops (£950), a diamond ring (£7,500), North Face backpack (£60), diamond ring (£950). 6,000), two Rolex watches (£10,050 and £5,800), a YSL cardholder (£265), Hermes slippers (£600), Cartier bezel (£1,000) and Airforce trainers (£120).

Thieves also took two Rayban sunglasses (£200 and £120), Gucci watch (£1,000), two Gucci wallets (£500 and £350), 24k gold chain (£800), a whole suitcase full of clothes (£500), contact lenses (£120), orange Balenciaga bag (£1,890), three Dyson Airwrap hair stylers (£600 each), Valentino sunglasses (£697) and two Jacquemus bags (£600 and £400 ).

In addition, they walked away with a Cartier love ring (£1000), engagement ring (£10,000), three pairs of Prada sunglasses (£1,110), Jordan 1 trainers (£300), diamond ring (£1,700), diamond earrings (£ 1,900), Christian Louboutin heels (£635) and Alexander Wang flip flops (£300).

Finally, they stole Asos gift cards (£100), Gucci sunglasses (£395), four Louis Vuitton bags (£1,750, £1,100, £700 and £750), an Armani clutch (£400), various jewelery (£3,500), various clothing, shoes and bags (£1,000), cash (£200) and five sets of Airpods (£700).