British boy, four, who went missing with his mother in Turkey found

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A four-year-old British boy who was reported missing after traveling to Turkey with his mother has been found safe and sound.

George Jack Temperley-Wells is said to have traveled from Darlington to Antalya on June 29 this year with his mother, Brogan Elizabeth Temperley.

They probably spent time with his father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells, while he was in Turkey.

George has red hair, pale skin and dark eyes.

This afternoon, Durham Police said George and his mother have been housed safe and sound and have returned to the UK where they are receiving appropriate support.

George Jack Temperley-Wells traveled with his mother, Brogan Elizabeth Temperley, from Darlington to Antalya on June 29 this year

George Jack Temperley-Wells traveled with his mother from Darlington to Antalya

His mother, Brogan, is 28 and was described as having a slim build with long dark hair and dark eyes

“Our call was seen by hundreds of thousands of people around the world, so we want to thank everyone who shared it and provided information to help – we really appreciate your help.”

His mother, Brogan, is 28 and was initially described as having a slim build with long dark hair and dark eyes.

George was last seen in the Marina area of ​​Antalya, Turkey, where two of these photos were taken.

The little boy was recently pictured with his father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells in images

The police were deeply concerned for his well-being and urgently needed to locate George and speak to his mother.

Anyone in contact with her has been asked to encourage her to immediately contact the authorities in Turkey or the UK to confirm her whereabouts and/or seek help to return home.