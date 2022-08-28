British boy beats Einstein and Hawking with 162 IQ is invited to join Mensa after sky-high score

An 11-year-old boy has been invited to join Mensa after achieving a higher IQ score than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Kevin Sweeney, who has autism, was able to memorize and read the periodic table at the age of six before entering elementary school.

The kid genius, who traveled to The Quaker Meeting House in Edinburgh to take the test, was given an IQ score of 162, placing him in the top 1% of people.

Kevin, the only child to take the July 16 test, now ranks higher than theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking whose IQ was 160, and Albert Einstein, who, although never officially took the test, is believed to be the same.

The quiz enthusiast, who loves to watch Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Chase and Only Connect, has now been invited to join the prestigious Mensa – the largest and oldest high-IQ association.

Proud dad Eddie Sweeney, 40, shared how much the news meant to Kevin – who couldn’t contain his excitement.

“Kevin was running around the yard when he got the results. It meant a lot more to him than we imagined,” he said.

“We hope this is a great boost for him. Life has its challenges for Kevin, and we really want to help maximize his potential and give him every opportunity in life.”

11-year-old boy Kevin (pictured)

Kevin's parents Eddie, 40, and Laura, 39, pictured with their son

Both Mr Sweeney and Kevin’s mother Laura, 39, said they’ve always known Kevin was a genius.

“It’s amazing how proud we are and Kevin is overjoyed,” said Lochgelly father of four, Fife.

“He got the maximum score for someone his age. There were no other children on the test, they were all adults.

“We thought he might get overwhelmed by all the adults, but he was just chatting to everyone and saying ‘hi, I’m Kevin’.

Mr Sweeney explained that he and Laura took the test a few years ago because of their love of quizzes, but Kevin was too young to do it despite his eagerness.

Kevin’s parents hope this now can help open doors for Kevin in the future.

Kevin loves his quizzes and even got the £250,000 question right on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire before an option came up

“We are so proud as parents, we always knew he was very smart. We’ve always told people he’s a genius, and I don’t use that word lightly,” Kevin’s father added.

Mr Sweeney, a physical education instructor with the prison service, said he is “stunned” by what Kevin is capable of. “At six o’clock he knew the periodic table after about a week and people were testing him on it,” he said.

“They asked him for a number and he could tell them what it was, what the symbol was, and what the element weighed.

“We watch the Chase and Who Wants to Be A Millionaire every day when it’s on.

“He also likes Only Connect. I can watch a whole show and get nothing right, it’s so hard, the people on it are insanely smart.

“But Kevin will sit there and get the answers, it just amazes me.”

Kevin’s dad even shared how his son got the £250,000 question right on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire before the options came up.

Mr Sweeney added: ‘When another show asked about the cost of a bus ticket in Harry Potter, he was adamant that the answer they gave was wrong.

“He went upstairs, found the right page in the right book in seconds and proved he was right – the movie version had used a different price.”