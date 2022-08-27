British boxing legend Amir Khan grabs Sir Alex Ferguson’s belly

<!–

Amir Khan has shared images of him and Sir Alex Ferguson meeting at Old Trafford, where the two fondly joke about the weight they’ve gained after retirement.

The recently retired boxer met the legendary former boss in the bow of the old ground and the two seemed content to be in each other’s company.

In the clip Khan shares, alongside a paragraph that appears to have been taken from the Scottish Wikipedia page detailing exactly who Ferguson is, the two greet each other before rubbing each other’s bellies rather bizarrely.

The two legendary sports figures greeted each other with affection at Old Trafford

Ferguson appears to be asking Khan how he’s doing in his retirement with the boxer, originally from Bolton, pointing to his stomach in reference to the weight he’s gained.

Clearly unafraid of the often terrifying Scot, Khan took it upon himself to joke with the old boss, rubbing his stomach.

As is typical when someone poses for a photo with a current or former boxer, fists are raised as someone nearby snaps a photo of the two legendary sports figures.

Amir Khan and Sir Alex Ferguson seemed to compare notes on who had the biggest stomach

It’s not surprising judging by the exchanged affection, it’s not the first time the two have crossed paths.

In 2013, Khan visited the United squad ahead of their fifth round FA Cup tie against Reading.

Khan has recently attempted to put himself back in the boxing spotlight by offering a deal for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk to unify boxing’s heavyweight division.

“Usyk is one of the best fighters out there. Pound for pound, it’s between him and Terrence Crawford,” Khan said. “What Usyk did last week was phenomenal.

The former super-lightweight champion of the world posted the clip alongside a description of who Ferguson is and why he’s notable

‘tyson’ [Fury] want to make that big money. Everyone runs to Saudi Arabia because they want that big check.

“I spoke to Tyson a few days ago and said, ‘Listen, maybe we can help you get that fight.’

“I think a bigger fight would be Wembley Stadium with AJ. Even though AJ lost, I still think it’s a big fight and people want to see that fight.

“But now that Usyk becomes world champion and wins all the world titles, him and Fury, if that fight happens, I’ll give it to Fury.”