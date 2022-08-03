British boxer Daniel Dubois sues iconic promoter Don King over his WBA ‘regular’ title fight purse

Daniel Dubois is suing legendary promoter Don King for still not being paid for his June win over Trevor Bryan.

The British heavyweight captured the WBA ‘regular’ title with a fourth-round knockout in Florida on a show promoted by King.

Nearly two months later, Dubois’ legal team filed a lawsuit against Don King Productions.

Dubois, who was slated to earn $1.4 million for the fight, would charge between $938,274.32 (£773,000) and $463,274.32 (£382,000).

King, who turns 91 this month, paid more than $3 million to promote the show.

But now a messy legal battle awaits amid uncertainty over exactly how much Dubois, 24, is owed.

King (left) famously promoted two of the biggest fights ever, both with Muhammad Ali

In response, King’s attorney said in a statement, “DKP has made all necessary payments to Mr. Dubois’ wallet.”

Dubois holds a professional record of 18-1, with 17 of his wins by knockout and a 2020 knockout by Joe Joyce being the only blemish on his record.

King famously promoted two of the greatest fights of all time, the “Rumble in the Jungle” between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, plus the “Thrilla in Manila,” the third fight between Ali and Joe Frazier.