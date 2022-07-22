British-born Princess Claire of Belgium is captured scolding her husband Prince Laurent

Britain-born Princess Claire of Belgium was caught on camera yesterday, scolding her husband Prince Laurent during the National Day parade.

Prince Laurent, 58, the younger brother of King Philippe and relatives of Queen Elizabeth, was filmed yawning on his phone, even taking a seat at the event.

At one point, Princess Claire, 48, who was born Claire Coombs in Bath and who worked as a surveyor, borrowed a loan to keep her husband from sitting down, and apparently offered him a few stern words under his breath.

National Day marks the anniversary of the inauguration of King Leopold I, the country’s first monarch, in 1831.

British-born Princess Claire of Belgium, 48, was caught on camera yesterday scolding her husband Prince Laurent, 58, during the National Day parade

A clip of the moment shows Prince Laurent bending over to take a seat during the event.

But his wife quickly lent him to hold him back with a frown on her face.

The pair could then be seen exchanging furious whispers with each other before Prince Laurent stopped.

Prince Laurent and Princess Claire van married in 2003 and have since had three children together, Princess Louise, and twins Prince Nicolas and Prince Aymeric.

Prince Laurent’s reputation for outspokenness has earned him the nickname ‘Belgian Prince Phillip’.

Meanwhile, Princess Claire rarely appears in public with her husband, but occasionally supports him with environmental causes or animal charities.

The royal is the main patron of the Brussels Choral Society, who sang during the religious part of her wedding ceremony, and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the British School of Brussles.

Meanwhile, she also often attends charity and memorial events organized by the British Ambassador to Belgium.

At another time during the parade yesterday, the royal appeared to be playing and chatting on his phone

In March 2020, Prince Laurent claimed British-born Princess Claire was “seriously ill with an ongoing illness.”

He explained that when Princess Claire was diagnosed with coronavirus in March, the family was particularly concerned about her already compromised immune system.

As reported by Royal Central,,The royal decree against Nieuwsblad: ‘Her illness was discovered at an early stage. The treatment is now over.

“There’s nothing we can do now but wait and hope she’ll be okay. I really hope it will.’

It is unknown what the lingering illness of British-born Princess Claire was diagnosed.

Prince Laurent had previously told the media that someone in his family was beginning to feel tired and had tested positive for the virus, but he did not confirm who it was.

In a published interview, he told Le Soir Mag: “We don’t know how, but the coronavirus has invaded our household.