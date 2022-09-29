British-born Naomi Watts enjoys a traditional chip butty on her 54th birthday

She is the epitome of glamour, appearing on catwalks around the world and often praised for her chic style.

But Naomi Watts retired from her usual high class fare and stuffed herself into a humble chip butty to celebrate her 54th birthday on Thursday.

The Anglo-Australian actress revealed that her 16-year-old son made the British delicacy as a birthday treat.

Back to her roots! British-born Naomi Watts enjoyed a traditional chip butty on her 54th birthday on Wednesday

“My gorgeous son knows my favorite gift my grandpa uses to make,” she wrote on her Instagram page, alongside a photo of thinly sliced ​​fries with tomato ketchup in a burger bun.

The actress, who was born in the UK and moved to Australia when she was 14, chose not to eat the traditional thick-cut chips and sliced ​​white bread, but opted for skinny chips instead.

Naomi has shared dozens of happy birthday wishes from friends and fans, but seems to be having a quiet celebration with her family.

Naomi shares two sons, Sasha, 16, and 14-year-old Kai with her ex Liev Schreiber.

Naomi has shared dozens of happy birthday wishes from friends and fans, but seems to be having a quiet celebration with her family

The actress and Liev, 54, were together for 11 years until their breakup in 2016 but never married.

Naomi is currently expanding her talents into business.

She announced to fans in June that she is currently working on her own beauty and wellness line that will “address the skin and body changes of menopause.”

She said she wants to overcome the stigma surrounding menopause and says it’s a stage of life that should be better represented in the mass media.

Naomi is currently expanding her talents into business. She announced to fans in June that she is currently working on her own beauty and wellness line that will “address the skin and body changes of menopause.”

She noted in an Instagram post how many women experience feelings of shame as they age beyond the point at which they can have children.

The sighting comes after Naomi’s new horror movie Goodnight Mommy was officially released.

Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the terrifying 2014 Austrian film of the same name.

Naomi’s chip shop is far from her usual diner. She is pictured on the Front Row of the Fendi SS23 show with Lala Anthony, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker

The plot centers on young twin actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who become increasingly convinced that their mother is an impostor after noticing her disturbing behavior when she returns home after facial reconstructive surgery.

The original Goodnight Mommy film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2014, where it was widely acclaimed for its suspenseful and sinister plot.

The film was later selected as Austria’s official entry for Best Non-English Language Film at the 88th Academy Awards.

The remake is directed by Matt Sobel with a screenplay by Kyle Warren.

The film will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 16.